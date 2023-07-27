I sit in my new office – an office that two great journalists who I deeply respect sat in before me – and hear folks call and walk in daily to sign up for subscriptions.
It’s something that I did not have the pleasure of hearing in my past jobs in newsrooms. But here, I do.
They call in wondering how much it costs, saying they're new to the area and want a subscription, and so forth.
And it’s just so special to hear.
Because of you, yes you reading this right now, we get to keep doing this work we love dearly.
We get to ask hard questions, sad questions, exciting questions. We get to follow alongside people, who are also doing what they love, to learn more about their crafts. We get to send Freedom of Information Act requests. We get to talk to people to learn about all types of interesting things happening in Horry County.
And then we get to package it all together into a present – so to speak – for you to read.
When I transitioned into this role as executive editor in June, I’ll be honest, I was nervous. Scared. (If I’ve learned anything in this career it’s that being thrown in is the best way to learn.)
I had huge shoes to fill.
I wanted the quality of our work to continue and grow.
All of those nerves quickly turned into excitement because I knew we could – and would – keep thriving and telling the stories in our beautiful county.
Hearing people stop by the office and call for a subscription is a refreshing reminder that we are pressing on in a positive direction. And I mean that in the most humble way possible.
Thank you for playing a part in letting us do the work we love to do, and because of that, we will keep fighting the good fight.
