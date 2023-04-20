Every year, our church sets aside time on Good Friday to remember Jesus’ sacrifice in our place.

It is a simple service with singing, Scripture and taking the Lord’s Supper. The whole service has a solemn aspect to it, a framework of careful remembrance. This year was no different. At the same time, this year was unique.

I was working in the sound booth, making sure the camcorder was focused and that the folks who were sharing were in the frame. I bounced back and forth between looking at the livestream and listening to the words being shared, meanwhile attempting to gather my thoughts in preparation to lead the congregation in observing the Lord’s Supper. The tornado of tasks distracted me from our sole purpose of remembering the Lord. I had lost sight of our goal amid the busyness of doing God’s work.

If you are like me, perhaps you do this, too. The battle to balance work and worship has been fought by God’s people for millennia. When left to our own devices, we miss the meaning that God intended us to live out. In God’s sight, work and worship are not distinct; they are interwoven. When we work in the sound booth, preach from the pulpit, greet at the door, cook in the kitchen or bounce crying babies in the nursery, it is all work and worship. It is all intended to point our hearts toward our Savior. And it is often in those times when we grow distracted in our work, simply doing it to check boxes or cross items off our lists, that we discover the true, unseen work that the Lord is doing amid our apparent busyness.

The service ended in prayer. I scooted back to my spot in the booth. With the final Amen, I began stopping recordings, muting microphones and breaking down the booth. Amid my yet reeling thoughts, my sister-in-law came over to the door of the sound booth. She whispered to me to look over to the corner. I saw my brother and his middle child sitting on a pew across the sanctuary. My nephew was weeping. You may want to go talk with him, she said.