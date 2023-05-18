Some time ago, I realized that an old friend of mine was working for one of my favorite radio ministries. I found it fascinating that she walked the same hallways, shared conversations with, and brought coffee to a pastor whom I consider one of the top gospel communicators of our day.
I sent a message one day that was dripping with schoolboy glee as I asked, “What’s it like?” or, “How does he take his coffee?” I was overwhelmed with the reality that I was one person removed from one of my heroes.
During a season of sorrow and frustration, I had tuned into this radio program regularly. I downloaded the app and listened to sermon after sermon, program upon program. The fervor in the pastor’s voice left me longing to communicate effectively to my own people. This fellow had a way of weaving the theology of song lyrics -- both secular and sacred -- into the fabric of his messages in a way that I had never heard. He was kind and firm, convicting and friendly.
As the season stretched into weeks and months of shadowy struggle, I decided to reach out to my friend again, this time in search of more than mere water cooler gossip. I pulled up our old message thread, long silent since the last time I asked about her work.
Feeling like a terrible friend, but shamelessly nonetheless, I broke the radio silence: “Do you think he could autograph a book for me?” I could hardly believe the request and nearly regretted pressing “send” as it scrolled beneath my eyes. It was too late. There was no “unsend” option.
My audacity was out there in the ether for her revulsion.
Have you ever been in a similar circumstance, friend? You found yourself in a peculiar place of need and no way to provide for that need on your own. In a flare of enthusiasm, you flame out, willing to ask someone, anyone who could help. And then, when the question leaves your lips, when the text flows from your fingertips, you feel a sense of agony and self-loathing. Why is this? Is our problem with the need, or the inability to meet it?
Grace hurts. When we find ourselves in a posture of humility, needing and not giving; receiving and not earning, it crushes us and kills our pride. The final threads of our self-serving imitation independence come unraveled. When we are forced to either keep up the game that we can pick ourselves up by the bootstraps and carry on by our own strength, or give up the game and ask for mercy, we would rather pretend. But that’s when grace makes all the difference.
Horrified at my request, my mind began buzzing with possible scenarios. Maybe she would dismiss it. I am sure she gets a lot of these unwarranted requests. Or perhaps she will unfriend or block me. To my unexpected joy, she said agreed to all of it. There were no strings attached. There was no fine print. There was no IOU. There was simply grace. I offered to pay shipping. I asked, then asked again. I thought that perhaps I could donate to the ministry online. But then, the Holy Spirit began convicting me. If I could not receive this gift, a passing foretaste of glory, what other gifts of God have I been disdaining?
Grace hurts, because it is unfair. Grace hurts because it costs us our pride. Grace hurts because it requires that we reckon with the ever-present reality that, in and of ourselves, we have nothing before a holy God, and every good thing we enjoy in this life is due entirely to his grace. Grace is simply received and enjoyed. And there is never any grace apart from the suffering of the giver.
Today, friend, I wonder whether you have recognized God’s grace in your life. The fact that you are reading this is evidence of it! I invite you to consider the clearest demonstration of God’s grace, namely, the gift of his Son, Jesus. Consider the work that he accomplished in our place upon the cross. Come to him; receive him in faith. And, if you are like me, and you trusted in Christ some time ago, evaluate your life. Does your life reflect that of one who has tasted and seen and treasured and relished the grace of God in Christ? Are our lives marked by a humble brokenness coupled with a shameless audacity that is willing to lay aside our pride and beg God for more? In the end, the words of D.T. Niles ring true, “Christianity is just one beggar telling another beggar where to find bread.”
Come to the cross. Consider the Savior. May grace hurt, and may it bring life.
