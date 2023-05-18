Some time ago, I realized that an old friend of mine was working for one of my favorite radio ministries. I found it fascinating that she walked the same hallways, shared conversations with, and brought coffee to a pastor whom I consider one of the top gospel communicators of our day.

I sent a message one day that was dripping with schoolboy glee as I asked, “What’s it like?” or, “How does he take his coffee?” I was overwhelmed with the reality that I was one person removed from one of my heroes.

During a season of sorrow and frustration, I had tuned into this radio program regularly. I downloaded the app and listened to sermon after sermon, program upon program. The fervor in the pastor’s voice left me longing to communicate effectively to my own people. This fellow had a way of weaving the theology of song lyrics -- both secular and sacred -- into the fabric of his messages in a way that I had never heard. He was kind and firm, convicting and friendly.

As the season stretched into weeks and months of shadowy struggle, I decided to reach out to my friend again, this time in search of more than mere water cooler gossip. I pulled up our old message thread, long silent since the last time I asked about her work.

Feeling like a terrible friend, but shamelessly nonetheless, I broke the radio silence: “Do you think he could autograph a book for me?” I could hardly believe the request and nearly regretted pressing “send” as it scrolled beneath my eyes. It was too late. There was no “unsend” option.

My audacity was out there in the ether for her revulsion.

Have you ever been in a similar circumstance, friend? You found yourself in a peculiar place of need and no way to provide for that need on your own. In a flare of enthusiasm, you flame out, willing to ask someone, anyone who could help. And then, when the question leaves your lips, when the text flows from your fingertips, you feel a sense of agony and self-loathing. Why is this? Is our problem with the need, or the inability to meet it?