My niece squeaked her garbled words out from behind a jaw full of pacifier as she toddled across the yard. Uncle Dunc! I live for those moments. She ran at her barefooted top speed with arms stretched out for a hug. She acted as if she had not seen me in at least a decade. I was thankful it had only been a day.

The closer she got, the clearer it became that she was not just coming to me for an embrace. She knew what all my nieces and nephews know: when I come home from work, it is time to shoot hoops. So, there she stood, no shoes, no shirt, no pants, just a diaper and hands filled with her favorite things: an old cell phone for important pretend conversations, a bottle of water, and an extra pacifier, necessities for the long journey across the backyard.

As children, we often feel the need to physically hold onto the things that make us feel safe. We cling to parents, grandparents, and other family members if possible. We grip our security blankets and stuffed animals. We hold onto old toys—the ones that survived, at least—from our childhood in hopes that one day they will bring joy and consolation to the next generation in our care. The things we carry with us for our journey are intended for our continued comfort. However, if we are not careful, these very comforts can constrict our consistency and make us pivot from our purpose.

It is no wonder that of all the things that Jesus preached about, one of the highest on his list was money. Money, treasure, wealth is that means by which we believe that we can create an environment of comfort for ourselves and for our children.

However, these things we carry inherently come with burdens. When we cling too tightly to people, places, and possessions, we grow distracted, and obedience becomes that much more difficult. We wrestle with worry and agonize in anxiety. Deep down, we want to be able to follow Jesus on our terms in our time. But that is not the life of faith.

My niece bumbled up to me, her chubby arms full of her favorite things. With no free hands, she reached for the basketball. She was almost surprised to see that she could not participate with me and carry those treasures. Considering her predicament, she paused, mentally calculating her options.