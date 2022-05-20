My niece squeaked her garbled words out from behind a jaw full of pacifier as she toddled across the yard. Uncle Dunc! I live for those moments. She ran at her barefooted top speed with arms stretched out for a hug. She acted as if she had not seen me in at least a decade. I was thankful it had only been a day.
The closer she got, the clearer it became that she was not just coming to me for an embrace. She knew what all my nieces and nephews know: when I come home from work, it is time to shoot hoops. So, there she stood, no shoes, no shirt, no pants, just a diaper and hands filled with her favorite things: an old cell phone for important pretend conversations, a bottle of water, and an extra pacifier, necessities for the long journey across the backyard.
As children, we often feel the need to physically hold onto the things that make us feel safe. We cling to parents, grandparents, and other family members if possible. We grip our security blankets and stuffed animals. We hold onto old toys—the ones that survived, at least—from our childhood in hopes that one day they will bring joy and consolation to the next generation in our care. The things we carry with us for our journey are intended for our continued comfort. However, if we are not careful, these very comforts can constrict our consistency and make us pivot from our purpose.
It is no wonder that of all the things that Jesus preached about, one of the highest on his list was money. Money, treasure, wealth is that means by which we believe that we can create an environment of comfort for ourselves and for our children.
However, these things we carry inherently come with burdens. When we cling too tightly to people, places, and possessions, we grow distracted, and obedience becomes that much more difficult. We wrestle with worry and agonize in anxiety. Deep down, we want to be able to follow Jesus on our terms in our time. But that is not the life of faith.
My niece bumbled up to me, her chubby arms full of her favorite things. With no free hands, she reached for the basketball. She was almost surprised to see that she could not participate with me and carry those treasures. Considering her predicament, she paused, mentally calculating her options.
The first would be to simply try to do it all. She could try to carry everything and join in with me. But every move she made caused her to come dangerously close to dropping everything. It was impossible. The second option would be to take her treasures, turn away and go home. That was a viable opportunity, but she would have to do it knowing full well the joy that she was forfeiting in the process. The third option was momentarily the most difficult: she could entrust her treasures to me. This final option, though painful, had a long-term payout.
Addie chose the better option. Rather than dropping everything or going home, she emptied her hands into mine. I carried her blessings that doubled as burdens. This is the hope we have in Jesus. Life is difficult. Sin touches everything. Apart from the return of Christ, none of us will get out of this life alive -- the death rate stands securely at one hundred percent. The things we carry, no matter how lovely and comforting, dark and difficult, everything we cling to as a means of survival must be stripped away. There are no U-Hauls on the way to heaven.
Friend, what are you clinging to? How tightly do you grasp the things of this life that bring you temporary comfort? What would happen to you should those things be suddenly taken? I am grateful today that the gospel of Jesus is true. I am thankful that the burdens of my life, the brokenness, the good gifts of God that I had twisted into idols of comfort -- all of these things Christ carried to the cross outside Jerusalem.
It was there that he dealt with every worry, every anxious thought. He took the place of all who would come and any who would believe on him for salvation. By grace through faith in Jesus, we empty our hands, heads, and hearts and find the freedom to participate in the joyous work he has given us to do. Today, friend, resist the age-old lie that you can find freedom and purpose in anything this world offers.
Freedom is not the ability to do what you want with what you think is yours. Freedom is putting all those things in the hands of the able Savior and jumping into the game with him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.