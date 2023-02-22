A flurry of messages filled my inbox. Have you seen it? Can this be real? What do you think about these things? By now, most folks in our corner of the country have witnessed the images coming out of Kentucky as Asbury University enters its second week of seemingly spontaneous spiritual revival. So I, with great prayer, have opted to weigh in for the sake of the Church in our community.
Growing up in Horry County, I have often wondered at what we call “revival.” I do not say that to insult anyone. However, what we often refer to with this word is not actually revival in biblical terms. Sometimes, we use the word to explain a series of preaching or singing services. Other times, we use it to explain an emotional response to an evangelistic message. One of the great difficulties we face in our time and place is simply nailing down a solid definition for the word itself. And so, when we face such a dilemma, we should do what the ancient Christian pastors called, “returning to the Source.” How do we define revival? How do we weigh out what it should look like? We ought always return to the Scriptures to see how God defines what is only ever his work. Although several examples could be cited, perhaps the clearest picture of revival in Scripture is found during the life of King Josiah in 2 Chronicles 34-35.
According to Scripture, God brings revival when several elements are involved. The first element of authentic revival is a commitment to the commands of God. When describing Josiah, the chronicler explained that Josiah, “…did what was right in the eyes of the LORD and followed the ways of his father David, not turning aside to the right or to the left,” (2 Chrn 34:2). This commitment to the commands of God was clearly a result of the grace of God working in Josiah’s life. When God’s grace intervenes in our sinful lives, he moves us to committed obedience. The net result of this in Josiah’s life was a wholesale removal of idols from the land.
A second element of revival is attendance to the House of God. Because of the peoples’ idolatry, they had neglected the Temple in Jerusalem. Josiah, having cleansed the land of idols, noticed that the Temple, the place of worship, was in dire need of repair. As such, he sent skilled individuals, Levites, to oversee the restoration of what his forefathers had “allowed to fall into ruin,” (2 Chrn 34:11).
A third element of revival is a return to the Scriptures, God’s revelation of his will for humanity. While laboring on the Temple, by God’s grace, the high priest, Hilkiah, came across the Book of the Law of the LORD. It had been pushed aside in former days and left somewhere in the Temple, an indicator of the spiritual decay of the nation.
The fourth and final element of revival is a repentant response to the Scriptures. Hilkiah discovered the Book and gave it to the King’s secretary, Shaphan. When the secretary returned to the king, he offered a report of their progress and then said nonchalant, “We found a book.” However, it was not enough to locate the Book of the Law of the LORD. It never is. The Book needed to be read. And, by God’s grace, when it was read, Josiah responded in repentance. He declared, “‘Go and inquire of the LORD for me and for the remnant in Israel and Judah about what is written in the book that has been found. Great is the LORD’s anger that is poured out on us because those who have gone before us have not kept the word of the LORD; they have not acted in accordance with all that is written in this book,’” (2 Chrn 34:21). Notice the repeated word in this passage: the LORD, the covenant name of God. Revival is God’s work.
Not every true revival is identical. However, these four reviving elements are always found, Scripturally and historically: God’s grace must quicken hearts to move them to obedience to him; God’s grace must deepen his people’s care for his place of worship, in our case, the Church; God’s grace must cause a return to and reading of God’s will, the Scriptures; and God’s grace must create a repentant response to the reading of the Scriptures.
So, what about Asbury? My prayer is that it would have these four elements. Revival is God’s work. As such, I lean into the words of Jesus concerning understanding God’s work, “But unless you repent, you too will all perish,” (Lk 13:3,5, NIV). Repent, friends. Come in faith to the cross. Agree with God concerning your sin and trust in Jesus alone. Repentance precedes revival.
