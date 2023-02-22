A flurry of messages filled my inbox. Have you seen it? Can this be real? What do you think about these things? By now, most folks in our corner of the country have witnessed the images coming out of Kentucky as Asbury University enters its second week of seemingly spontaneous spiritual revival. So I, with great prayer, have opted to weigh in for the sake of the Church in our community.

Growing up in Horry County, I have often wondered at what we call “revival.” I do not say that to insult anyone. However, what we often refer to with this word is not actually revival in biblical terms. Sometimes, we use the word to explain a series of preaching or singing services. Other times, we use it to explain an emotional response to an evangelistic message. One of the great difficulties we face in our time and place is simply nailing down a solid definition for the word itself. And so, when we face such a dilemma, we should do what the ancient Christian pastors called, “returning to the Source.” How do we define revival? How do we weigh out what it should look like? We ought always return to the Scriptures to see how God defines what is only ever his work. Although several examples could be cited, perhaps the clearest picture of revival in Scripture is found during the life of King Josiah in 2 Chronicles 34-35.

According to Scripture, God brings revival when several elements are involved. The first element of authentic revival is a commitment to the commands of God. When describing Josiah, the chronicler explained that Josiah, “…did what was right in the eyes of the LORD and followed the ways of his father David, not turning aside to the right or to the left,” (2 Chrn 34:2). This commitment to the commands of God was clearly a result of the grace of God working in Josiah’s life. When God’s grace intervenes in our sinful lives, he moves us to committed obedience. The net result of this in Josiah’s life was a wholesale removal of idols from the land.