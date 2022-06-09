Summertime in the Perry household usually means Sunday afternoons spent at the beach. Because of the number of people in our crowd we often go to one of the local state parks. Now that my siblings are older and have families of their own, I enjoy watching my nieces and nephews run the strip, discover tidepools, search for shells and shark teeth, and toss starfish back into the surf. Watching them wonder at the world our God has left to our stewardship is one of the sweetest gifts.
On Memorial Day, some of our family decided to make the trek. We loaded up in a small convoy of vehicles and headed for the state park. Being the last to arrive, the rest of our group had already staked our claim of the surf and sand, a small strip along the salty coastline. The kids were all busily scurrying around catching sand fleas and minnows to occupy their buckets and dangle as bait from steel leader fishhooks. As I found a spot among the masses, my youngest niece, Addie, decided she was ready to play.
Addie has a game that she enjoys and plays well. She toddles from the surf to the loose sand up near the dunes. I usually have to coach her down when she got too close to them. She would cover herself in the fine dust that people typically try to avoid, the stuff that kicks up with a strong breeze and cuts into your skin, the sand nobody enjoys walking on or using for sandcastle walls and sculptures. Sometimes Addie would sit in it; other times she would stumble into the deep piles. Whether on purpose or accident, Addie would present herself to me thoroughly caked in the briny crust. I would look at her and say, “Are you ready?”
She would respond with, “Dep!” which translates, “Yep!” We would run as quickly as her chubby legs would allow and sink our feet deep into the surf. The soft powder would rinse away with the waves, and we would be left looking at each other. Then, without hesitation, she would lean into the beach and take off again toward the dunes.
Finally, following one of our many trips back and forth, I noticed that Addie was missing a few spots. Specifically, she was leaving her hands covered in sand. I looked at her and said, “Addie, you need to wash your hands.” Then, showing her, I put my hands just above the water and waved them around in a rinsing motion. She looked at me knowingly and then proceeded to wave her hands in the air just above the water like I did. The ocean waved back.
Laughing, I said, “No, Addie, like this.” I stood beside her, leaned low, and plunged my hands beneath the shallows. She followed suit. We shook our hands dry, looked at one another, and headed back to the beach.
Today marks the beginning of a new season in the Church’s calendar year. Fifty days after Easter, we celebrate the day that the Church was born, the season called Pentecost. We often miss the fact that the days following the resurrection were not days of sorrow or grief, but days of deep joy. Although we cannot know from the Scriptures, I feel sure that these were days of heavy instruction laced with laughter and growth. During the season of Easter, which began with the resurrection, Jesus spent the next forty days walking and talking with the disciples. They cooked and ate together, received his instruction, and lived life alongside the resurrected Lord. It was during this time that Peter was restored, and Thomas bowed in belief and worship. When Jesus returned to Heaven (Acts 1), he instructed the disciples to wait for the Advocate, the Comforter, his Spirit to come. The Spirit would guide them into all truth, reminding them of the things that Jesus had taught them.
Like that day on the beach, the Spirit’s role in our lives is to lead us by faith again and again to Jesus, the Source of “living water.” The Spirit points us back to our Christ and his grace as revealed in his Word. By God’s grace, the Spirit leads us to repentance, to turning from sin to our Savior. As the author of Hebrews says, “How much more, then, will the blood of Christ, who through the eternal Spirit offered himself unblemished to God, cleanse our consciences from acts that lead to death, so that we may serve the living God!” (Heb. 9:14, NIV). I pray today, friends, that the Spirit allows you to see the filth that we so often run to for what it is, and that he leads you to trust the cleansing love of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.