As I heard the words flow from my friend’s lips, they struck a chord in my soul.

One afternoon, his child, who had enjoyed a good day up to that point, began to make plans for himself that went against my friend’s better judgment. When the reality unfolded that the child would not get his own way, he balked.

Outlining his achievements for that afternoon, he protested his parents’ decision not to give him what he wanted. After all, he had listened, obeyed and maintained a clean record over those few hours. Surely, he had earned the right to momentary sovereignty, the freedom to make his own decisions regarding what was best for his pre-adolescent life.

Such is the sad story of many of our experiences regarding our relationship with God. How often do we, like this child, run to the Lord with our list of achievements, a brief and beggarly record of the short-term successes we have seen in our lives. We hold it up, waving it before Him in seasons of desire and make demands, as if we could, that we have earned whatever it is we want.

“I have been good! I have been obedient! I have listened!” we cry out. “Why would You keep this good thing from me?”

Again and again, we make the desperate mistake of confusing God for a cosmic vending machine, and His grace for some sort of karma. We wrongly believe that, if we try hard and do what God wants, He is obligated to fulfill our desires on our terms and timetable. In this, we revert to the thinking that landed us in this sin-cursed world.

There were three mistakes that my friend’s son made that summer afternoon which we see clearly in Genesis 3. First, he questioned his parents’ character and judgment, assuming they were withholding something from him that was intended for his ultimate good. Likewise, the serpent’s leadership of humanity into sin in Genesis 3 did not begin with an obvious falsehood, but a questioning of God’s character. Sin is birthed when we begin to doubt God’s goodness and the integrity of what He has said is best. “Did God really say…?” slickens the slope and initiates our descent into all manner of disobedience.