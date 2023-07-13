As I heard the words flow from my friend’s lips, they struck a chord in my soul.
One afternoon, his child, who had enjoyed a good day up to that point, began to make plans for himself that went against my friend’s better judgment. When the reality unfolded that the child would not get his own way, he balked.
Outlining his achievements for that afternoon, he protested his parents’ decision not to give him what he wanted. After all, he had listened, obeyed and maintained a clean record over those few hours. Surely, he had earned the right to momentary sovereignty, the freedom to make his own decisions regarding what was best for his pre-adolescent life.
Such is the sad story of many of our experiences regarding our relationship with God. How often do we, like this child, run to the Lord with our list of achievements, a brief and beggarly record of the short-term successes we have seen in our lives. We hold it up, waving it before Him in seasons of desire and make demands, as if we could, that we have earned whatever it is we want.
“I have been good! I have been obedient! I have listened!” we cry out. “Why would You keep this good thing from me?”
Again and again, we make the desperate mistake of confusing God for a cosmic vending machine, and His grace for some sort of karma. We wrongly believe that, if we try hard and do what God wants, He is obligated to fulfill our desires on our terms and timetable. In this, we revert to the thinking that landed us in this sin-cursed world.
There were three mistakes that my friend’s son made that summer afternoon which we see clearly in Genesis 3. First, he questioned his parents’ character and judgment, assuming they were withholding something from him that was intended for his ultimate good. Likewise, the serpent’s leadership of humanity into sin in Genesis 3 did not begin with an obvious falsehood, but a questioning of God’s character. Sin is birthed when we begin to doubt God’s goodness and the integrity of what He has said is best. “Did God really say…?” slickens the slope and initiates our descent into all manner of disobedience.
Second, my friend’s son made the jump from questioning his parents’ judgment to believing the lie that he knew what was best for him. It is not a difficult movement to make from doubt to disbelief and, subsequently, disobedience. If we are honest with ourselves, we often fall for the same lie. We begin to measure our successes in short lists against those of our neighbors, using our recent behaviors as a bargaining chip to buoy our cause before the LORD. In Genesis 3, following the serpent’s twisting of the LORD’s Word, we see that humanity was left sitting with three things: questions surrounding the LORD’s character, the twisting of the LORD’s Word, and finally, the fixation upon what they wanted most rather than upon the LORD Who had created it.
Third, my friend’s son made the final connection that we see in Genesis 3. Having doubted and disbelieved the LORD, humanity fell into disobedience and death. Sin is acting in the lie that we can be our own god, that we are sovereign. That afternoon, the child protested in wholesale disobedience. The short-lived righteous record that he had flaunted faded as quickly as it had appeared.
He had no standing. He had no basis for his argument. He had no foundation for his plea. In the end, the good things he had done were, at best, the remnants of fig leaves that he had hidden behind to shield the sin in his heart from those who know him best, the raggedy hand-me-downs of Eden.
Does this story resonate with you, friend? Perhaps you have angrily turned from God because things did not pan out the way you wished they would. Maybe, from your perspective, God failed to meet your ultimatum. Your wishes list went unmet; your desires were unfulfilled. What was it? A job? A recovery? A marriage? A child?
Friend, if this is you, listen again to the gospel of Jesus -- the good news of God’s grace. Genesis 3:1-14 leaves humanity dead in sin, helpless and hopeless, without an argument. But then, in verse 15, we find hope. God promised to send a Deliverer to undo the curse of sin. This is what Jesus accomplished at the cross and in the resurrection. Acknowledging our sin, we must come to Him in faith, trusting His life, death and righteous record in the place of our sinfulness. Ultimately, all we have received and all that is withheld in this life is God’s grace, His undeserved kindness, toward us.
Will you trust Him?
