My good friend’s eyes shone as he told me about his weekend in Austin, TX. He had taken a unique seminary course that focused on the ways in which the gospel of Jesus informs the film industry, and offers opportunities to interact in a meaningful way with folks who would rarely dare to darken the door of a church building. As he vented the virtues of his experience, the words tumbled out, “I won a raffle.” Typically, when someone mentions the word “raffle,” my mind automatically meanders towards trips, toys, or technology. I was shocked when the winnings were announced: “I won a discount on LASIK surgery!”

Apart from corrective lenses, I am legally blind. My friend’s eyesight was not perfect, but he did not empathize with my myopic existence. He explained that he had been walking around the festival when he noticed the sign for the free raffle which offered winners the opportunity towards whole or partial scholarships at participating ophthalmological surgical centers. Longing to be in peak physical shape, he scribbled his name on an entry form and walked away. Within a few short days, his name was drawn, the difference had been paid, and the surgery time had been determined. This was all the preamble for his proposition, “I was wondering if you could drop me off and pick me up after the surgery? They say I will be blind for a while, and I will need some help.” Of course, I would.

The day of the surgery arrived. Like clockwork, we set out on the half-hour drive across town, said a short prayer and a simple “see-you-later.” Later that afternoon, I got the call. The surgery was successful; the post-operation observation period was over; he was ready to roll. I pulled up in my truck and helped him navigate everything from the doorhandle to the dinner pick-up. That was when it hit me: he was absolutely blind.

In the gospels, one of the signs of Jesus’ messiahship that the authors included according to the Holy Spirit’s guidance was the recovery of sight to the blind. Often, as I have read those accounts, the weighty reality sinks deep that, should I have been born in first century Palestine, their lives would have been my lot. These individuals were consigned to a life of begging for mercy. They would sit outside of city gates and along highways, spreading their cloaks and calling out for kindness. By all accounts, they were helpless and hopeless unless someone else showed up from the outside and rescued them.