My good friend’s eyes shone as he told me about his weekend in Austin, TX. He had taken a unique seminary course that focused on the ways in which the gospel of Jesus informs the film industry, and offers opportunities to interact in a meaningful way with folks who would rarely dare to darken the door of a church building. As he vented the virtues of his experience, the words tumbled out, “I won a raffle.” Typically, when someone mentions the word “raffle,” my mind automatically meanders towards trips, toys, or technology. I was shocked when the winnings were announced: “I won a discount on LASIK surgery!”
Apart from corrective lenses, I am legally blind. My friend’s eyesight was not perfect, but he did not empathize with my myopic existence. He explained that he had been walking around the festival when he noticed the sign for the free raffle which offered winners the opportunity towards whole or partial scholarships at participating ophthalmological surgical centers. Longing to be in peak physical shape, he scribbled his name on an entry form and walked away. Within a few short days, his name was drawn, the difference had been paid, and the surgery time had been determined. This was all the preamble for his proposition, “I was wondering if you could drop me off and pick me up after the surgery? They say I will be blind for a while, and I will need some help.” Of course, I would.
The day of the surgery arrived. Like clockwork, we set out on the half-hour drive across town, said a short prayer and a simple “see-you-later.” Later that afternoon, I got the call. The surgery was successful; the post-operation observation period was over; he was ready to roll. I pulled up in my truck and helped him navigate everything from the doorhandle to the dinner pick-up. That was when it hit me: he was absolutely blind.
In the gospels, one of the signs of Jesus’ messiahship that the authors included according to the Holy Spirit’s guidance was the recovery of sight to the blind. Often, as I have read those accounts, the weighty reality sinks deep that, should I have been born in first century Palestine, their lives would have been my lot. These individuals were consigned to a life of begging for mercy. They would sit outside of city gates and along highways, spreading their cloaks and calling out for kindness. By all accounts, they were helpless and hopeless unless someone else showed up from the outside and rescued them.
We see this in the story of Bartimaeus in Mark 10. The only named recipient of a miracle in Mark’s gospel, Bartimaeus had positioned himself along the seventeen-mile incline from Jericho to Jerusalem. No doubt, he was banking on the mercy of the religious crowds that were funneling toward the city for Passover. It was then, however, that Bartimaeus heard the resounding message of the masses. Someone special was passing through the gates of Jericho—Jesus of Nazareth. In that moment, the heart of Bartimaeus was stirred by the Holy Spirit to cry out for kindness from the only One who could change his condition, “Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!” (Mark 10:47, NIV). The crowds tried to hush him, but Bartimaeus boomed even louder, repeating the roar from a heart that had been changed to see Jesus for who he was in a crowd that could not. How beautiful that a cry for mercy drew the Savior to stop.
Sin blinds us to the person and work of Jesus Christ. Sin shuts our perception of the gospel. Sin deadens our hearts towards the things of God. We are all blind in this way, helpless and hopeless. Promising freedom but paying out death, we are all born bound by sin and heading for destruction—eternity separated from the beautiful satisfaction of God’s unhindered presence. It is only when Jesus comes into our situation, calls us to himself, and shows us the kindness that nobody else could that we are freed to see him and the world around us as God designed.
After feeding my friend, I positioned him to make sure that he would have all he needed. Later in the week, he called me. I have never forgotten his description of the moment he removed the bandages, “I opened my eyes and wept because I didn’t know those colors existed.” Such is our experience when, by God’s grace, we hear his call and come to him in faith, trusting the work of Jesus in our place. We see him and the world from God’s perspective. How is your vision, friend? Have you cried out like Bartimaeus? Are you truly free? Believe the gospel; receive your sight; follow Jesus in true freedom.
