Several years ago, when I was living in Dallas, the seminary required that I complete an internship to graduate.
I sat down to a taco lunch -- the official food for talking business in Dallas -- and chatted with a pastor friend about the nature of the internship. As we waited for our food, my friend looked up and asked, “So, Duncan, what area of ministry would you most like to develop? You can probably tailor your internship to make sure that happens.” Without hesitation, I blurted out, Visitation. I want to learn how to do pastoral visits well. His face seemed to be a mixture of shock and, perhaps, disappointment. Of all the facets of ministry life -- sermon preparation, planning curriculum and calendars and camp ministry -- visitation is often left to smolder on the back burner in many churches. After several concessions, my friend confessed that not even he did much visiting.
Looking back, I am certain that my response would surprise many pastors. After all, what would prompt such a request from a young, hopeful minister of the gospel? What would cultivate in a heart the desire to develop what some have called “the lost art of lingering,” the ability to enter a home, a hospital room, a workplace with the message of hope in Jesus Christ? Who could have taught me that? Dave Rickert.
Dave was our senior pastor at Bethany for decades. He attended my Eagle Scout ceremony, high school graduation, and preached my grandma’s funeral. He and his faithful wife, Doris, visited our home and hosted me in theirs. He gave me his support and blessing to attend seminary in Dallas. And though Dallas Theological Seminary holds my heart, there was still more growth in my life that needed to happen afterward.
Almost two years ago, when the Lord led me home to Conway to minister at Bethany, one of the first great graces that God granted me was the privilege of growing in the area of visitation with Dave. On Wednesdays, we had a standing appointment at 2 p.m. He always called around noon to confirm our appointment, and then I headed across town to pick him up. Dave knew our people well.
The Lord had given him a special social intelligence that was interwoven with a certain sensitivity to the Spirit’s leading. He showed me how to show up, but not impose; how to make a short visit deep before leaving graciously. We often deposited an Our Daily Bread devotional, and he always encouraged me to share the gospel in a departing prayer. The Lord was kind to give me the front-row seat in Dave’s classroom.
Much of what I do well in ministry has been filtered through the lens of Jesus Christ modeled in Dave’s life and distilled into mine. Among the lingering effects of God’s grace, I have inherited from Dave a wealth of practical wisdom. These are some of my favorite lessons:
• Keep the gospel of Jesus central in every message.
• Move around when you preach; focus on people; and maintain eye contact.
• Prayerfully plan out your days; ask the Lord to guide your way and your words.
• Keep your life simple.
• Make time for people.
• When you are discouraged, remember this: preach, pray and plug away!
• Aim to please the Lord.
For weeks, Dave has not been well. Constant pain left him listless. A few weeks ago, I went to his house. Although he had been battling a cough, he made time to talk. I spilled my feelings regarding a situation that had occupied much of my mind for months. I needed help.
How do I speak the truth in a way that doesn’t cause division? How do I keep people from walking away?
His blue eyes cut through my concerns with kindness and he whispered, “Love them back into the fold.”
This past Monday afternoon, I went to the post office to pay our annual post office box renewal fee. The clerk looked at me and asked, “How is he?” He isn’t well, I responded soberly. We stood and spoke briefly about Dave and the hope of Christ. That has been my life for two years. People have asked about Dave, and I have had the opportunity to speak of Christ. I cannot help it, the transition is natural, perhaps supernatural. I picked up our fresh batch of Daily Breads and left.
That night, Dave went to be with the Lord. After years of faithfully preaching the message that salvation comes to us sinners only by grace through faith in Jesus Christ, Dave heard the Savior’s “well done.”
May Dave’s work and witness echo in our lives and on into eternity. By God’s grace, may we live his gospel legacy of aiming to please the Lord while we continue to preach, pray and plug away.
