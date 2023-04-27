Several years ago, when I was living in Dallas, the seminary required that I complete an internship to graduate.

I sat down to a taco lunch -- the official food for talking business in Dallas -- and chatted with a pastor friend about the nature of the internship. As we waited for our food, my friend looked up and asked, “So, Duncan, what area of ministry would you most like to develop? You can probably tailor your internship to make sure that happens.” Without hesitation, I blurted out, Visitation. I want to learn how to do pastoral visits well. His face seemed to be a mixture of shock and, perhaps, disappointment. Of all the facets of ministry life -- sermon preparation, planning curriculum and calendars and camp ministry -- visitation is often left to smolder on the back burner in many churches. After several concessions, my friend confessed that not even he did much visiting.

Looking back, I am certain that my response would surprise many pastors. After all, what would prompt such a request from a young, hopeful minister of the gospel? What would cultivate in a heart the desire to develop what some have called “the lost art of lingering,” the ability to enter a home, a hospital room, a workplace with the message of hope in Jesus Christ? Who could have taught me that? Dave Rickert.

Dave was our senior pastor at Bethany for decades. He attended my Eagle Scout ceremony, high school graduation, and preached my grandma’s funeral. He and his faithful wife, Doris, visited our home and hosted me in theirs. He gave me his support and blessing to attend seminary in Dallas. And though Dallas Theological Seminary holds my heart, there was still more growth in my life that needed to happen afterward.

Almost two years ago, when the Lord led me home to Conway to minister at Bethany, one of the first great graces that God granted me was the privilege of growing in the area of visitation with Dave. On Wednesdays, we had a standing appointment at 2 p.m. He always called around noon to confirm our appointment, and then I headed across town to pick him up. Dave knew our people well.