“Do you think the bugs will be bad? I forgot to bring bug spray.” Remembering past experiences at the state park when the breeze died out and the gnats gnawed our arms and necks into a blistered bunch of bumps, I was not about to willingly walk into two hours of torture if I could help it. This day was not a day for swatting and suffering; it was a day for surf fishing.

“I wouldn’t worry about it,” Dad responded, “They won’t bite you with a 12-knot wind.”

We crested the peak of the long boardwalk that wove through a forest of tangled cedar and sea oats, past the dunes and directly up to the surf of a King Tide that was pounding the shore. Regardless of how well we rigged our lines, how heavy our sinkers were, or how carefully we watched the poles, fishing was unsuccessful. Time and again, I reeled in, replaced the bait, waded into the shallows, and hurled my rig as far as I could. After several minutes of feeling the weights bounce around on the sea bottom, I repeated the process. Just before I decided to retire for the evening, I cast my line with all my might and watched as it drifted in the wind toward a quickly encroaching family. Distracted, I began walking backwards rather than reeling the line in and stepped squarely into an abandoned hole at the edge of the soft sand.

Have you ever stumbled, friend? I do so regularly. A misstep, a misplaced chair, a miscalculated distance, and -- WHOMP! This past Thursday, I fell playing basketball and it aged me at least three decades. Stumbling is often the result of distraction. We lose focus on the object that ought to have our attention. We step when we should have waited; we wait when we should have walked; we fail to duck; we fail to yield; we allow our gaze to turn away from its appropriate goal and the fallout is painful.

As difficult and damaging as physical stumbling can be, the result of spiritual stumbling can prove catastrophic. We have all experienced this, as well. We speak when we should have remained silent; we laugh when we should have been sober; we do when we should have waited. In short, we sin -- looking away from Christ, we say, think, and do that which displeases God. This is my story. I am certain that, should you examine your life carefully, you would see that it is your story, too. What hope do we have, then, of living in a world filled with unforeseen holes and obvious hazards?