Again, my family huddles around the Advent wreath, lights the first two candles, and cracks the crease on the old familiar devotional. Again, the music echoes in my ears. Again, although we do not sing it this night, my heart and mind are swept away in the lyrics of “O Holy Night.”

As a child, one of my favorite parts of the Advent season was the arrival of my paternal grandmother whom we referred to as “Gram,” or, much to her chagrin, “Granny.” When Granny came into town, life was stirred with excitement. She would take us to Christmas shows, restaurants, and all sorts of shops and malls. She baked and bought and blended the best aspects of adventure and advertising all in one. She was a wildly wonderful whirlwind of love and lavishness.

On one occasion, I remember being the only grandchild with her on a trip to the old Waccamaw Pottery. After investing what felt like the better portion of my childhood perusing different curtains and bedding at the Linens and Things fabric store, we crossed the parking lot to the rest of the mall, and I was granted access to what my heart longed for more than almost anything: a toy store. After scouring the aisles in search of a toy that would keep me occupied, I discovered a toy gun that was everything my elementary-school-brain had feverishly hoped for. I began to beg. Granny, ever the bargainer, would not give in so easily. We left, and any expectations that I had of receiving that toy were dashed. Later, I discovered that she somehow made the purchase without my knowing and stashed the gift for Christmas Day.

There are those people in our lives who change everything with their simple presence. Who is it in your life? Perhaps it is a friend who, regardless of the weight or difficulty of a situation, can help give you hope and perspective when they show up. Maybe it is a spouse or family member who offers a safe space for you to break or a quiet place for you to share your concerns. Regardless, for many of us there is at least one person who, when things are dark and dreary and difficult, God sends them our way and they live out his abiding grace and kindness to us.