For the third consecutive week, we gather around my parents’ kitchen table and light the first three candles on our Advent wreath. As in weeks prior, my heart and mind drift back to the familiar words of the carol, “O Holy Night.” Like the author of the carol, along with every other sinner who has walked this earth, my heart, too, once pined, longing desperately for God’s saving redemption of the sinful mess I had made of me. And then, with an intense kindness, Jesus burst into the dark of my sinfulness like a candle burning in a window on a dense winter night. When Jesus appeared to save me, everything changed. I began to learn Spurgeon’s twin truths: “I have a great need for Christ: I have a great Christ for my need.” It is there, in the mingled mercies of our sin-stricken unworthiness and Christ-afforded worth that we discover the wonder of Advent and the miracle of the incarnation, the Christmas story. It is only in the setting of our deep brokenness that we unveil the depths of our unworthiness and the glory of the unique gift that God gave us in his Son, Jesus.
Unlike most children, I was blessed as a child to have a set of grandparents who lived on our farm with us. Worn hands and weathered faces spoke of their long relationship with work. Simple farm folk, they had moved from deep in tobacco country to live with us when I was in elementary school. And though they toiled year after year, they had little capital to show for it. They were humble, hardworking believers who lived out the truth for us that we were wealthy in ways other people often never know. When Christmas rolled around, my granny (my dad’s mom) showed us the lavishness of love. But my grandma and papa (my mama’s parents) showed us something profoundly deeper: the unique sacrifice of love.
There is no grace apart from the suffering of the giver. Unlike my granny, who would only appear once or twice per year and wash our world with frills and fun, my grandma and papa faithfully tilled the soil of our souls for decades. They were present for everything: birthdays, lost teeth, sweet tea-sipping summer chats from rocking chairs on the back porch. There was a durability in the way that they loved us. Because of their humble means, we always knew that the gifts they gave would be bathed in grace, precious not because of their monetary value, but because of the necessary sacrifice required to secure it.
Along with the grace of sacrifice, there was a peculiar particularity, a special way in which Grandma would find something specially tailored to our interests. Granny, when she came blustering in, would buy anything and everything. At times, this translated into receiving dress socks and Tommy Boy Classic cologne in middle school, or a large, plush rabbit stuffed animal as a high schooler—gifts that, though appreciated, would sit idly for years. Meanwhile, Grandma would stash away money, trimmed off her small budget, and plan for months to find just the right gift, whether she understood it or not. The beauty of her love was woven into the measured sacrifice, an easily missed lavishness all its own. And when we saw the sacrifice, we glimpsed our worth in her eyes.
This Christmas, I would challenge you, friend, to consider the manner God measured his love for us. A literal translation of the familiar words of John 3:16 reads, “For this is the way God loved the world: He gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life,” (John 3:16, NET). God’s clear demonstration of his love, from a worldly perspective, may seem odd. In a world bent on power, God gave an infant; in a world built on wealth, God gave a peasant; in a world branded by fame, God gave someone marginalized. From the outside, the Christmas story is one of miscalculations and misgivings. How could thisbe the Sovereign Lord’s solution to the problem of our sin, our pining? Take a deeper look, friend.
God makes no mistakes. The manger was not meaningless. The stable was not senseless. God lavished his best in the most unexpected way. This Christmas, I pray that you would recognize your pining, your longings, your brokenness, your sin. I pray that God would open your eyes to see your deep need to be rescued from sin. And then, I pray that you would believe the great gospel exchange of Christmas: the immeasurable worth of Christ, the Peasant of Palestine, who frees us from our sins, is ours by grace through faith in him. In Christ alone, we find our worth.
