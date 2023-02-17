We wove in and out of the Wisconsin countryside, enjoying warm conversation while cornstalks curiously peeped out of snowdrifts and shuddered in the February breeze along the highway.

For the past two years, I have made a pilgrimage to Dubuque, Iowa to speak in chapel at Emmaus Bible College. Both times I have enjoyed a healthy snowfall, which for anyone from Horry County is more than twelve flakes in a single day.

Both trips involved excessive amounts of coffee being sipped with friends. Both trips included a lengthy drive to and from airports with friends who are more like family because Dubuque no longer offers a direct commercial flight into town. Typically, my travel led me through O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, a hefty three-hour drive, one-way. This trip, however, God routed me to Milwaukee, a first for me. Although the drive is comparable in both time and distance, the view along the way to Milwaukee is worth it.

On this trip, my dear friend and I sped along backcountry highways, taking in the scenery and talking about life. One of the wonders I have experienced in the past decade of my life has been an increase in traveling across the country. It has been a sweet gift from the Lord for three reasons. First, it reminds me of how vast and creative He is. Second, it reminds me of how small I am. And third, it reminds me of how much there is to learn.

As he drove, my friend shared facts about the area that, though frozen, quickly melted from view. There was an ice harbor along the way out of town where, at one point, people sawed the ice by hand and shipped it down the Mississippi River to other places in the country. Later, there appeared to be an entire village of ice fishing tents on a small lake along the highway. I started to see the trend that ice is a big industry when you go far enough north. Ironically, I saw no billboards advertising ice cream.

Finally, my mentor began to talk about the highway systems. “When settlers moved west,” he said, “the government divided the land as evenly as possible.” As a result, properties were almost exclusively parceled out into near-perfect squares. Likewise, roads and highways had to maneuver farms and fields to avoid destroying harvests. So, when you try to go somewhere, anywhere, there is no shortcut. You have to travel in straight, vertical or horizontal lines.