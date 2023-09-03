We wound our way down country highways through central New York State. There were cattle and corn fields. The gentle Appalachian backbone stretched out all around as we bobbed back and forth along back roads. Finally, taking a few sharp turns, crossing several creeks and a river, the highway gave way to streets which slowly opened into Main Street, Cooperstown, New York, and the Baseball Hall of Fame. Back in June, I had secretly purchased tickets to access the Hall of Fame—a museum of baseball artifacts, memorabilia, and statistics. The trip was a gift for my brother on his 40th birthday. We were already in New England for our cousin’s wedding and, although Cooperstown was not on our way home, or anywhere else for that matter, we were too close not to make the trip.
As you enter the Hall of Fame, the tour guides who mill about at the entrance offer their wisdom on how to tackle the three-floored journey. “Start on the second floor, go up to the top, then come down to the bottom,” the attendant grunted. He could have passed as an umpire. We obeyed. On the second floor, the volunteers funnel folks into a small theater to watch a 17-minute tribute to some of the greatest baseball players in the history of the game—all of which have busts in the first-floor atrium. The film seemed to me a masterpiece, a patchwork of voices, faces, and scenes from record-setters to record-breakers. Three aspects of the film stuck with me.
First, the love of the game permeated every person recorded. These folks lived baseball. It was not merely their profession or past time; it was their passion, the informer of their identity. As I think back on the film, I am reminded of the words of pitcher Jim Bouton, “You spend a good piece of your life gripping a baseball; and in the end it turns out that it was the other way around all the time.” I listened to the way they described their experience, and it stirred sorrow within me. These men were gripped by the game, and apart from it, many were lost.
Second, not only did the game tell these men who they were, but it also told them what they were worth. Their value in life was derived from hits, pitches, and wins. Their performance proved their place. One of the most devastating moments in the film was listening to Rickey Henderson address the crowds in Oakland in 1982 after stealing the stolen base record from Lou Brock. “First of all, I want to thank God for the opportunity…Lou Brock was the symbol of great base stealing. But today, I’m the greatest of all time.” He raised his hands to the sky and received the applause of the masses. His career record remains untouched at 1,406 stolen bases. Lou Brock’s 938 stands at a distant second place. Henderson’s words haunt me. We cannot know the heart of a person, but Henderson’s speech places God as a quick footnote at the beginning, goes on to thank a host of others, then focuses on his achievement. How often have I done the same? I have never been known for stealing bases in the greatest game ever played. But how many times have I, in moments of success, reduced God to a mere footnote and shifted the focus to myself? Too many.
Finally, as I fought back tears, one of my favorite pitchers appeared on the screen: Mariano Rivera, the closing pitcher for the Yankees and an outspoken follower of Jesus. He began talking about his experience with the game, but there was a different tone in the way he spoke of things. There was the same obvious love, but a softer, humbler manner about him. In describing his gift on the mound, he said confidently, “God taught me that.” At the literal top of the game, Rivera was shaped by God’s grace. I wept.
What shapes your life, friend? What informs your identity and gives weight to your worth? If it is anything apart from a right relationship with God by believing the gospel of His Son, Jesus, it is sin and it will end in eternal devastation separated from God’s loving presence. Consider the gospel: Jesus lived a life we could not, died a death we deserve, and was raised to life again. By acknowledging our sinfulness before God and trusting that Jesus accomplished righteousness in our place, He gives us new identity, complete with eternal purpose and worth—His own righteous record. He, the Greatest of time and eternity, grants us grace to shape our every moment, so that we might sing with David, “The LORD is my chosen portion and my cup; You hold my lot,” (Ps. 16:5, NIV).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.