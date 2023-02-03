One of the unusual experiences that nothing can prepare you for is the questioning that arises after a surgery.
If you have followed me along my journey, you know that a couple weeks ago I had Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer from my face. Though I was blessed to have minimal pain or discomfort, for days my face was stitched and taped together like a broken toy. That week, I was met with uneasy avoidance and gawking glances. It was as if people were not sure what to say and were unable to keep themselves from looking at the bandage.
I fielded all sorts of inquiries during those days. What happened to your face? Aren’t you young to be having this issue? What doctor did the procedure? Are you going back? Did they get it all? Were it not for the reaction of others, I would have likely forgotten the fact that there had been any surgery at all. That is, until Tuesday afternoon.
Every Tuesday, members of our church family lead an afterschool ministry called “Good News Club” at Homewood Elementary School. It is completely voluntary: no child is required to attend, and all those who volunteer to run the ministry are unpaid.
Working with children is both an adventure and an exercise in humility. Nothing escapes them. If you get a haircut, they notice. If you have a pimple, they notice. If you sweat too much, sneeze during singing or forget one aspect of the normal routine, they notice. Working with children is like living in a Petrie dish that examines your every move. It is exhausting and entertaining, delightful and difficult all wrapped up.
Within seconds of seeing our students, they filed in and flooded me with questions, a perfect gospel opportunity.
Scars and wounds offer a perfect platform for us to share the story of God’s grace with others. Sometimes, as in this case, the scar is visible, obvious even. Though I cannot see it, everyone else can and does. Other times, however, the scars are more subtle, invisible. They tell of pain and problems, heartache and heaviness. Scars are spots on our souls and bodies that tell of seasons where brokenness and burden was our story. Often, the scars that no one sees are the deepest and most painful.
What are the scars in your life, friend? Perhaps, your scars are like mine. You may have struggled with physical pain, maybe having surgery upon surgery to correct a condition or dispel a disease. You may be able to point to the places where the wound occurred and say, “This is what happened,” as I am. Or maybe your scars are invisible.
Perhaps you carry the excruciating wounds of being unwanted or lonesome. Maybe you were the victim of some sort of abuse or verbal attack. Perhaps your scars would never be known by another unless you mentioned them. And maybe, if you are like me, you wish the scars were not there, so you pretend they do not exist.
The great Christian hope is that, by grace through faith in Jesus Christ, our scars tell the story of his redemption and resurrection. How can this be? Because all the worst that we endure in this life was first carried by Christ upon the cross. Every ounce of suffering brought on by sin was borne by him upon the tree.
By coming in faith to the cross and trusting in Jesus’ finished work in our place, we find the ultimate and final healing that surgery and medicine cannot afford. Isaiah, looking forward to Christ’s work, put it this way, “Surely he took up our and bore our suffering, yet we considered him punished by God, stricken by him, and afflicted. But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed,” (Isaiah 53:4-5, NIV).
Do you have scars, friend? Have you experienced the brokenness of sin? Whether you have faced skin cancer or a scraped knee, broken friendships or a broken arm, the curse of sin means that things God created to be good fall apart. However, in Christ, we find redemption and restoration, healing and wholeness. I pray that you will come to the cross and see him there.
Cast yourself upon his kindness and grace. Trust him to restore that which sin has left broken. As I told our students on Tuesday, “I had skin cancer; but I had surgery and it’s gone now. God took care of it.” May you bring your brokenness to Jesus and watch as his wounds give dignity to yours. A scar tells the story of the moment that healing came, the moment that Jesus showed up and everything changed.
