This past week marked seven years from the time that the Lord uprooted me from my home in Conway and carried me 1,200-miles away to Dallas to attend seminary.
Although I often refer to and remember that season, I spent extra time this week reflecting on the Lord’s kindness in that time. Perhaps the greatest kindness of all was the way in which He gently provided while thoroughly crushing my prideful, rebellious heart.
I have shared before that my dream from adolescence had been dental and then orthodontic school. I leaned into that plan hard, pursuing it through middle school, high school and then college. My internships revolved around it. My research was rooted in it. That was the only plan. However, the older I got, the more I prayed about it, the greater realization that the dental school dream was laced with pride and selfishness.
Rather than ultimately desiring the glory of God and the good of others, there were subconscious hopes for comfort and wealth. God does not honor plans like that, friend, unless He is using them as judgment. Regardless, I continued chasing that dream, ignoring the warning signs from the Lord. In essence, I was running from Him.
Have you ever run from the Lord? Perhaps it was in small subtle ways, or maybe magnified life choices. You may have given into gossip or fallen into an affair. Rebellion is rebellion; sin is sin. The consequences may look different, but the results bring distance between us and God, and us and our closest neighbors always occurs. Sinful rebellion destroys everything.
Such was the true story of one of my favorite prophets in the Old Testament. Jonah, son of Amittai, was the man of God raised up for the mission of God in the appointed moment of God. During the days of the Assyrian Empire, the LORD did the unthinkable -- He raised up a Jewish prophet to call out the sin of a gentile nation. That in itself was a remarkable mercy. In Jonah 1, the prophet records the command of the LORD, “Arise, go to Nineveh, that great city, and call out against it, for their evil has come up before me,” (Jonah 1:2, ESV). Simple command, right? Jonah was given explicit direction from the Almighty to go preach a message of judgment upon a gentile nation whose atrocities were so apparently evil that they had stirred the Heart of Heaven. God cares for the nations, but His people often do not. Instead of pursuing the LORD in obedience, Jonah writes, “But Jonah rose to flee to Tarshish from the presence of the LORD. He went down to Joppa and found a ship going to Tarshish. So he paid the fare and went down into it, to go with them to Tarshish, away from the presence of the LORD,” (Jonah 1:3, ESV).
Notice with me a few aspects of Jonah’s story thus far. The LORD commanded Jonah to get up and go to Nineveh; Jonah got up and went down to Tarshish. We can trace the missteps of Jonah throughout the whole story. The LORD desired to preach judgment, but Jonah wanted nothing more than to skirt the LORD’s presence, as if he could. Upon the boat, bound for Tarshish, the LORD hurled a storm upon the sea. The ship was breaking apart at the seams. The captain gave the command to cut loose the cargo. Everything was in jeopardy, but where was the man of God raised up for the mission of God in the appointed moment of God? He was asleep in the hull. Jonah again writes, “So the captain came and said to him, “What do you mean, you sleeper? Arise, call out to your god! Perhaps the god will give a thought to us, that we may not perish,” (Jonah 1:6, ESV). Comfort and a false confidence in his ability to outmaneuver the One Who commands the wind and the waves caused Jonah to slumber. But the pagan captain repeated the LORD’s command: arise!
Friend, I do not know your story, but I know mine well. I can trace the storms the Lord graciously tossed upon my sea to shake me out of places of comfort and false confidence. He sovereignly sent the wind and waves of poor grades, broken relationships and failed plans to remind me that I was not the master of my own destiny. Today, the vague hope of the pagan captain bound for Tarshish is the only hope we have: there is a God who will give thought to us, that we may not perish. You can trust this God. By grace through faith in Jesus, the better Jonah, the faithful Prophet, the Storm Walker, the Son of God, we find rest and redemption to run no more.
