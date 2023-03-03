Growing up in the ‘90s, every kid wanted to be “like Mike.” Michael Jordan soared to fame above most other NBA legends of that era. It took me years to learn about his contemporaries, like Muggsy Bogues, Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing, and Charles Barkley. The 1996 debut of Space Jam only solidified this. The Chicago Bulls’ point guard had single-handedly garnered the place of the greatest basketball player in our universe—quite literally.
In an effort to be as much like our hero as possible, many of us bought into the marketing of “Air Jordan,” the line of shoes released by Nike in the mid-‘80s. If they were good enough for the best, they ought to be good enough for us. And what if, by chance, they made us the best? we hoped to ourselves. Many of us scurried to shoe stores in our elementary and middle school days looking for some sort of shoe that, if not matched, was a close comparison to Michael’s line. The original Jordans had the Bulls’ color scheme, red and black, with a silhouette of Michael making one of his famous slam dunks. Hey…Dunc…that’s my nickname, I thought, could I live up to it?
One of the perks of being the third of four brothers was that I rarely needed to go shoe shopping. I did not own a new pair of basketball shoes until I was in high school. The first pair I bought was a clunky pair of New Balance high-tops that I could barely get off the floor. I had no plans of living up to my nickname. Looking back, there was little reason to invest in a good pair of shoes anyhow. I did not need them if I was simply keeping the bench warm.
For years after high school, I gave up on basketball shoes altogether. I could run faster and jump higher wearing a normal pair of sneakers. However, when I moved to Dallas for seminary and got connected with a group of pick-up hoopers in a slick, indoor court, I realized I needed a little more grip. Instead of going to a store, I decided to purchase a pair online. Of course, this time I picked Nike. They were everything I had dreamed about, a charcoal gray with the black Nike swoosh. They felt great. They had amazing traction. My childhood plans had been fulfilled, and I was finally going to be like Mike.
Is this how your heart operates, friend? If you are like me, we spend much of our time dreaming about how things would be or could be. During some seasons, we dream of job changes or moving cities. Other times, we think of vacations and pay raises. We fall prey to the sinister snare of dissatisfaction, and dream of how life would be better if we had, looked, acted, or were like someone or something else. Our dreams often end in disaster because they take good things and try to twist them into ultimate things. We elevate gifts over the Giver.
What plans are you desperately holding onto, friend? Finding a spouse? Growing your financial portfolio? Building your biceps or business or bungalow? These are good things, but what would you do if those things never came to be? Or worse, what would you do if they did? The unsettled heart that is losing the fight for satisfaction is never able to ultimately answer the question, Then what? So, you get the job, then what? So, you build your house, then what? So, you start your family, watch them grow and graduate and get out, and you reach retirement, then what? The good gifts of God are not meant to answer the ultimate then what? of death. Only he can. Only he will.
Within a month of purchasing my Nikes, I sprained my ankles three times. The last time was severe enough that I had to hop home on one foot. I was thankful that the court was inside my apartment complex! Sadly, I learned that the design of the shoe was not conducive to my fallen arches and weak ankles, so I gave them away.
When our dreams fail; when disappointments fill our hearts; when discontentedness frames our lives, we must learn again the wisdom of James who taught us to hold our plans loosely by praying, “If it is the Lord’s will, we will live and do this or that,” (James 4:15, NIV). Whether we are shoe shopping or job hunting, let us lay our plans before the Lord, trusting that, if he would grant us salvation by trusting Jesus’ finished work in our place, he will care for this, too. When plans fail, lean into God’s promises. Only he can satisfy. By grace through faith in Jesus Christ, he will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.