Growing up in the ‘90s, every kid wanted to be “like Mike.” Michael Jordan soared to fame above most other NBA legends of that era. It took me years to learn about his contemporaries, like Muggsy Bogues, Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing, and Charles Barkley. The 1996 debut of Space Jam only solidified this. The Chicago Bulls’ point guard had single-handedly garnered the place of the greatest basketball player in our universe—quite literally.

In an effort to be as much like our hero as possible, many of us bought into the marketing of “Air Jordan,” the line of shoes released by Nike in the mid-‘80s. If they were good enough for the best, they ought to be good enough for us. And what if, by chance, they made us the best? we hoped to ourselves. Many of us scurried to shoe stores in our elementary and middle school days looking for some sort of shoe that, if not matched, was a close comparison to Michael’s line. The original Jordans had the Bulls’ color scheme, red and black, with a silhouette of Michael making one of his famous slam dunks. Hey…Dunc…that’s my nickname, I thought, could I live up to it?

One of the perks of being the third of four brothers was that I rarely needed to go shoe shopping. I did not own a new pair of basketball shoes until I was in high school. The first pair I bought was a clunky pair of New Balance high-tops that I could barely get off the floor. I had no plans of living up to my nickname. Looking back, there was little reason to invest in a good pair of shoes anyhow. I did not need them if I was simply keeping the bench warm.

For years after high school, I gave up on basketball shoes altogether. I could run faster and jump higher wearing a normal pair of sneakers. However, when I moved to Dallas for seminary and got connected with a group of pick-up hoopers in a slick, indoor court, I realized I needed a little more grip. Instead of going to a store, I decided to purchase a pair online. Of course, this time I picked Nike. They were everything I had dreamed about, a charcoal gray with the black Nike swoosh. They felt great. They had amazing traction. My childhood plans had been fulfilled, and I was finally going to be like Mike.