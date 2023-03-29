When was the last time you wept? Perhaps you identify as a “crier,” someone who tears up at the sound of certain music or the thought of a sweet memory.

Some folks cry because they feel deeply the pain of others. Others cry because they still feel the weight of broken dreams, unmet expectations, hidden hurts or the guilt and shame of a shuttered past. Whether you cry often or on occasion, when was the last time you wept over the effects of sin in your life and the lives of others?

As we round the bend into what has become known as Passion Week, the events leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion, one of the most powerful scenes along the way is the moment when Jesus looks upon Jerusalem. Unlike any monarch in Israel’s past, Jesus miraculously makes his way through the chanting crowds into the city riding a colt that has never been broken. In royal fashion, like his forefather David, Jesus receives the rightful honor he deserves as King. But there is something in this scene that stirs the heart of the Messiah, this different King with a different Kingdom.

Approaching the Mount of Olives, Jesus’ favored place of prayer just outside the city, the entire crowd -- perhaps thousands -- was cheering and singing a refrain from Psalm 118:26, “Blessed is the king who comes in the name of the Lord!” There was a deep measure of joy and expectant hope in their song. The Coming One had charged in to crush the enemy. The Anointed One had arrived to establish his Kingdom. In a moment when the world would expect the assembling of an army or the rush to riot, Jesus looks upon his people and the place that would be the Kingdom capital and weeps. What would cause this unforeseen shift in the Kingdom narrative? Luke describes the story in detail:

“As he approached Jerusalem and saw the city, he wept over it and said, ‘If you, even you, had only known on this day what would bring you peace -- but now it is hidden from your eyes. The days will come upon you when your enemies will build an embankment against you and encircle you and hem you in on every side. They will dash you to the ground, you and the children within your walls. They will not leave one stone on another, because you did not recognize the time of God’s coming to you,’” (Luke 19:41-44, NIV).