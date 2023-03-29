When was the last time you wept? Perhaps you identify as a “crier,” someone who tears up at the sound of certain music or the thought of a sweet memory.
Some folks cry because they feel deeply the pain of others. Others cry because they still feel the weight of broken dreams, unmet expectations, hidden hurts or the guilt and shame of a shuttered past. Whether you cry often or on occasion, when was the last time you wept over the effects of sin in your life and the lives of others?
As we round the bend into what has become known as Passion Week, the events leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion, one of the most powerful scenes along the way is the moment when Jesus looks upon Jerusalem. Unlike any monarch in Israel’s past, Jesus miraculously makes his way through the chanting crowds into the city riding a colt that has never been broken. In royal fashion, like his forefather David, Jesus receives the rightful honor he deserves as King. But there is something in this scene that stirs the heart of the Messiah, this different King with a different Kingdom.
Approaching the Mount of Olives, Jesus’ favored place of prayer just outside the city, the entire crowd -- perhaps thousands -- was cheering and singing a refrain from Psalm 118:26, “Blessed is the king who comes in the name of the Lord!” There was a deep measure of joy and expectant hope in their song. The Coming One had charged in to crush the enemy. The Anointed One had arrived to establish his Kingdom. In a moment when the world would expect the assembling of an army or the rush to riot, Jesus looks upon his people and the place that would be the Kingdom capital and weeps. What would cause this unforeseen shift in the Kingdom narrative? Luke describes the story in detail:
“As he approached Jerusalem and saw the city, he wept over it and said, ‘If you, even you, had only known on this day what would bring you peace -- but now it is hidden from your eyes. The days will come upon you when your enemies will build an embankment against you and encircle you and hem you in on every side. They will dash you to the ground, you and the children within your walls. They will not leave one stone on another, because you did not recognize the time of God’s coming to you,’” (Luke 19:41-44, NIV).
As the Messiah, the promised King of old, Jesus looked upon Jerusalem, the “City of Peace,” with weary, weepy eyes because he knew that, for all their chanting and cheering and celebrating, they would not truly believe and, therefore, would forfeit true and lasting peace. They would not “recognize the time of God’s coming.” Jesus knew the earlier verse of Psalm 118, “The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone.” When the King appeared to be on their terms, they wanted him. But, knowing what is in the human heart, Jesus saw beyond that day of temporary triumph to the following Thursday and Friday. He knew that the Kingdom he was bringing was not the Kingdom they cried out for.
He understood that this crowd of people, his people by earthly standards, would call for crucifixion. They would reject and revile him when he would not crush the Romans and sit upon David’s throne. A refusal to believe Jesus, to receive him on his terms, is a rejection of the peace of God.
Today, we might wonder at our own posture toward this yet coming King Jesus. What response would your life draw from the King, friend? Were he to consider your response to his gospel, the news of his arrival, would it be an occasion for singing or for sorrow? Have your eyes been opened to your need for this King, and this King for your need? Will you have Christ upon his terms? Will you receive the peace that only comes by grace through faith in him alone?
This coming Passion Week, as we consider the finished work of Jesus upon the cross in the place of us sinners, I beg you to consider your own life, friend. When Jesus first wept over Jerusalem, he foresaw its destruction at the hands of the Romans. When he returns, however, the judgment will be far worse -- eternal destruction apart from his tender care and loving presence. There remains time for those who would hear his voice and note his tears to turn to him in repentant faith. May the Savior’s tears soften your heart to sing in faith the words of Horatio Bonar:
Upon a Life I have not lived,
Upon a Death I did not die,
Another's Life; Another's Death,
I stake my whole eternity.
