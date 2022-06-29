Last week, I found myself sunburnt on an outdoor volleyball court at the summer camp where I serve for one week every June. I was exhausted. It had been a long, sweet week filled with conversations concerning what it means to trust Jesus as King and to enter his Kingdom. Unlike past summers, this year I had the privilege of speaking in chapel every morning and evening. We considered the character of our King each night, and the character of us who are in his Kingdom, the Beatitudes, each morning. Having shared six chapel messages at that point, I was running low on steam.
Not only was I investing much energy speaking, but I had also encountered some conflict along the way. One of the team competitions for the week was volleyball, and the lot fell on me to referee. I learned two important lessons that week. First, God will use any means to remind me of my need for his grace; second, I am a terrible volleyball referee. Counselors were complaining; campers were criticizing. I remember mulling the Beatitudes in my mind as the critiques flowed in, Blessed are the poor in spirit…blessed are those who mourn…
Amid the anger and push-back of the adolescent masses, I began to wonder in the recesses of my mind, Is it worth it? This is too difficult. Maybe I can get out of this. I am too tired for this junk. In that moment, the Lord graciously reminded my heart of the third Beatitude, the character of those in the Kingdom: meekness. Meekness in biblical terms means strength under control. Often, the Bible pictures a horse with a bit and bridle, or an ox with a yoke. Meekness harnesses strength for the King’s sake, for Kingdom efforts. In that moment, as I breathed in the toxic air of the volleyball teams’ unmet expectations, the Holy Spirit pointed me again to Jesus and strengthened me to breathe out what only he could create in my heart: grace.
Sinfully, I wanted to take whatever sharp object I could find, pop the volleyball, and send the campers and counselors to their cabins. But, as Martyn Lloyd-Jones used to challenge, I began to consider how my actions might cause the campers to see Jesus. Instead, I did what is unnatural for me. I asked for help. I called the counselors over and asked them to help me understand what I was missing to make better, fairer calls for the campers. In the moment of frustration, I had the opportunity to flex my power and put them down. I had the authority to Lord over them and make them suffer. But my mind was led by God’s grace back to the pages of Scripture where Jesus says, “Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth” (Matthew 5:5, NIV). The promise of a permanent place in Jesus’ Kingdom, under his power, enjoying his pleasure overruled the momentary opportunity for flexing my freedom to their detriment. I am thankful that meekness moved my heart.
Around the middle of the week, a young girl came up to me after evening chapel. She came from a difficult home with little church background. But as she heard the messages, God opened her heart to recognize that she wanted to trust the King. I walked her through what that meant and how she might cry out in faith to the One who saves. Whether the Lord saved her, I cannot know. But afterwards, I realized how differently things might have been had I lost my temper on the volleyball court. If she had associated Jesus with what I felt inside in those hard moments, she may have felt differently. I am thankful that he still uses broken people to tell the story of how he rescues, redeems, restores broken sinners.
Coming down from the mountain, life has been similar. The Supreme Court rulings have left a rift among Americans. There have been widespread protests. People on both sides of the ever-widening divide are lobbing insults with passion, spiking facts and feelings on others as often as they can. If you are like me, sometimes you feel like a lost referee who is struggling to balance freedom and fairness with kindness and compassion. And yet, in this, the Holy Spirit is still actively working to call folks into the Kingdom, and to shape those of us in the Kingdom to look more like the King. May we maintain hearts of meekness. As we soon celebrate freedom as Americans, let us remember that whatever freedom we are afforded in this nation or any other, our Kingdom calling is to leverage that freedom to point people toward the King and his Kingdom which is better and everlasting. It is worth it. He is worthy.
