The whirlwind of marketing has wheeled us off again. This week, as we round the bend into the holiday season and the homestretch of 2022, we find ourselves wading through the deluge of options and opportunities for gifts and gimmicks, sales and specialty items. The algorithms and advertisements have worked their way into our inboxes and mailboxes. In fact, I believe some stores have shelved Christmas items since Halloween, if not earlier. To quote the sage of the Peanuts comic strip, Linus Van Pelt, “Christmas is not only getting too commercial, it's getting too dangerous.”
However, nestled snugly between Halloween and Christmas, two commercial-driven cash cows, we find a unique and different sort of holiday, Thanksgiving. The older I get, the more this holiday rises to the top of my list. There is much expectation surrounding the others from a cultural standpoint. Halloween pushes people to purchase pounds upon pounds of sweets to hand out to kids and their parents, meanwhile, prompting folks of all ages to buy costumes that will end up in a bin or a box, too small and too stained to use in the years ahead. Then, Christmas, often at best a grand distortion of the biblical message, has become a holiday designed to drive families into debt and peddle a sense of short-term fulfillment based on mostly on receiving. Both holidays have sweet, redemptive aspects, when celebrated in the appropriate manner, that are valuable and worth cherishing. However, when taken to extreme, they keep us from ever enjoying God and one another the way that he intended.
Thanksgiving is different. Rather than promoting busy budgeting and buying, Thanksgiving offers a moment to breathe. Rather than cramming as much into the day as possible, Thanksgiving affords us a space to reflect. The reason that this holiday has become increasingly overlooked and forgotten has been the mere reality that thankfulness does not sell. Thankfulness does not market well. Thankfulness does not require getting more. Rather, thankfulness looks contently upon what has already been given and agrees that it is both good and enough. Perhaps the most sobering reality of all, and a telling sign of the days in which we live, is that thankfulness will dwindle as the days grow darker. Paul, in his final letter to Timothy, explained that the difficulty of the last days will be fraught with all sorts of sin and broken patterns of living. In the middle of his list of the litany of all that people would do and be, Paul wrote the word, unthankful.
This past week, as I chatted with a dear seminary friend in Australia, I mentioned the Thanksgiving holiday on our horizon. He said, “Oh! I forgot about Thanksgiving!” I was reminded in that moment that Thanksgiving is a peculiar holiday which is only celebrated in a handful of nations worldwide. Therefore, as believers in Jesus Christ who happen to live in the United States, we have an opportunity this week to reveal an alternative and radical reality to the unbelieving world around us. Rather than rushing to consume and spend, I challenge us this week to make space to reflect in thankfulness for all that God has given. As always, begin with the gospel. This week, consider the reality of all that God has accomplished for us in his Son, Jesus Christ. Remember the sinlessness of his life, the substitutionary love of his death, the surety of his resurrection, and the certainty of his return. If God has graciously given us Jesus, he will continue to provide all the lesser things we need to accomplish his will.
And friend, this week, if you find yourself wrestling with the reality of gratitude and missing the satisfying thrill of thankfulness, I must ask you, have you truly believed the gospel? Have you come to the cross of Christ in faith and found that he died there in your place? If so, give thanks! Rejoice. There is no greater gift. If you have not believed, I must ask, why? What could be better? Nothing.
Thanksgiving frees us to make much of little. Thanksgiving remembers the patterns of God’s provision in the past and looks with confident hope to how he will act in the future. Thanksgiving turns what could be considered meager into enough. For the believer in Jesus, Thanksgiving is another opportunity to share the unique hope we have in him. Because ultimately, biblical thankfulness is a mark of grace, a residual glimpse of glory, a heart shaped by an authentic encounter with the Living God by grace through faith in his Son, Jesus Christ. As Charles Spurgeon said, “So long as we are receivers of mercy, we ought to be givers of thanks.” Thanksgiving will be our eternal anthem as we worship our God forever. Start singing.
