If you had told me ten years ago that I would be going into my thirty-first Valentine’s Day single, I would probably have laughed at you. God has a sense of humor.

As a single person, there are many emotions that surface throughout the year. That is not a bad thing, but it is a reality. Knowing how to properly feel and function within that reality can be challenging at times. These feelings do not always show up the same way or at the same time every year.

However, one guaranteed day that a single person is likely to feel left out, broken, or abandoned to some degree, is Valentine’s Day.

As a child, Valentine’s Day was one of my favorite holidays. Having just survived the overstimulation of the Christmas season, New Years and my birthday, Valentine’s Day seemed like the extra shot of espresso I needed dropped into my coffee to persevere to spring break. It looked different every year, but we often celebrated by using sticky tack to put Valentine posters on our bedroom doors in our hallway at home.

Mama would break out a red tablecloth and put hearts around the house. We would often go to the roller rink in Myrtle Beach with a big group of kids. Each family would bring some sort of shoebox or cookie tin with a slot cut in the lid so we could deliver Valentines to our peers. Everything felt like it was glowing and shiny and enjoyable. But then, something changed.

As I grew older, Valentine’s Day was not the bright spot on winter’s dark leftover horizon. Rather than buzzing about filled with delight, I found myself staying home, alone, contemplative. Sometimes, I was tempted to feel resentful towards those who were not alone and did not feel like I felt. I would wonder why I was the way that I was, and how I had gotten to that point. “All is fair in love and war,” people said. But I often wondered who got to define the word “fair” for everyone else.

Now, rounding my second full year of living into my 30s, things have shifted once again. I cannot say that Valentine’s Day is my favorite day of the year, but by God’s grace I have recaptured some of the delight that I lost from my childhood. I am learning, and relearning, that love is not usually what Valentine’s Day offers people, contrary to what the greeting card companies have been selling us. If it were, why would it cause increased anxiety in preparation, fear of rejection, and frustration in disappointment? If love is truly the message of Valentine’s Day, why do we stress buying and doing and going rather than being present and serving the people we love? Perhaps we have missed what love is.