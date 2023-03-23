Early one morning, I had just lain beneath the bar of a bench press in a local gym when my eyes caught a glimpse of a statement painted in bright yellow on the equipment’s frame.

The words were strategically placed so that one would notice them only from a certain angle as they exercised. In contrast to that corner of the room was the simple statement: YOU BELONG. In an instant, a swath of questions began swirling in my mind. Why would they place that here? Why would I not belong? What are they doing with what they are saying? Something about the stress of a bench press squeezes the thoughts from my brain. After a few moments, reality hit.

When COVID-19 hit, church membership melted. Attendance was driven down. The uniqueness of the situation called for gracious flexibility. Many churches, filled with the elderly and immunocompromised, found themselves unable to meet in their normal space to worship the Lord. Those of us with bigger buildings and more space found ways to gather safely. However, the net result of the pandemic was that many folks, whether by personal conviction, consideration for those in their care, or full-blown complacency, fell out of the regular rhythm of worship.

Many of us grew comfortable tuning into websites, television broadcasts and cellular apps to “get what we needed.” In a matter of months, many local churches began boarding up, closing down. People began turning transactionally to other places to find belonging, hence the message above the bench press.

As strange as it sounds, we live in an era when attending the local church has fallen by the wayside. Many churches have sacrificed the holiness of Sabbath rest upon the altar of convenience and commercialism. Bowing to societal norms of the greater culture outside of the Church, many local churches have attempted to craft the culture of their place of worship to look similar enough to society that the world would feel comfortable coming in to try it.

The great danger in this is that when the Church offers nothing unique, nothing uncomfortable, nothing uncommon or holy or different, the world will find what they think the Church offers in other places. The fine line between being inviting and being identical is often crossed.