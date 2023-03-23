Early one morning, I had just lain beneath the bar of a bench press in a local gym when my eyes caught a glimpse of a statement painted in bright yellow on the equipment’s frame.
The words were strategically placed so that one would notice them only from a certain angle as they exercised. In contrast to that corner of the room was the simple statement: YOU BELONG. In an instant, a swath of questions began swirling in my mind. Why would they place that here? Why would I not belong? What are they doing with what they are saying? Something about the stress of a bench press squeezes the thoughts from my brain. After a few moments, reality hit.
When COVID-19 hit, church membership melted. Attendance was driven down. The uniqueness of the situation called for gracious flexibility. Many churches, filled with the elderly and immunocompromised, found themselves unable to meet in their normal space to worship the Lord. Those of us with bigger buildings and more space found ways to gather safely. However, the net result of the pandemic was that many folks, whether by personal conviction, consideration for those in their care, or full-blown complacency, fell out of the regular rhythm of worship.
Many of us grew comfortable tuning into websites, television broadcasts and cellular apps to “get what we needed.” In a matter of months, many local churches began boarding up, closing down. People began turning transactionally to other places to find belonging, hence the message above the bench press.
As strange as it sounds, we live in an era when attending the local church has fallen by the wayside. Many churches have sacrificed the holiness of Sabbath rest upon the altar of convenience and commercialism. Bowing to societal norms of the greater culture outside of the Church, many local churches have attempted to craft the culture of their place of worship to look similar enough to society that the world would feel comfortable coming in to try it.
The great danger in this is that when the Church offers nothing unique, nothing uncomfortable, nothing uncommon or holy or different, the world will find what they think the Church offers in other places. The fine line between being inviting and being identical is often crossed.
So, what good is there in going to church? Why bother loading up early on a Sunday morning when you would otherwise be sleeping in? Can we be faithful believers in Jesus and forsake the local church?
In the tenth chapter of Hebrews, the author makes a case for gathering to worship the Lord on a regular basis that is grounded in the gospel. Having outlined the case for the supreme sufficiency of Christ’s finished work on the cross in the place of sinners, the author gives a series of exhortations to his audience. He writes:
Therefore, brothers and sisters, since we have confidence to enter the Most Holy Place by the blood of Jesus, by a new and living way opened for us through the curtain, that is, his body, and since we have a great priest over the house of God, let us draw near to God with a sincere heart and with the full assurance that faith brings, having our hearts sprinkled to cleanse us from a guilty conscience and having our bodies washed with pure water. Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful. And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching (Hebrews 10:19-25, NIV).
The author gives three gospel-grounded commands in the context of community: let us draw near to God; let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess; and let us consider how we may spur one another on to good works, not giving up meeting together…but encouraging one another. Here we find the command to draw near to God, a call to come close together and remember with assurance the work He has accomplished on our behalf, by grace through faith in His Son, Jesus. Next, he calls for holding tight to hope, the unique confidence of the gospel to the outside world. Finally, he calls for frequent gathering to worship the Lord and encourage one another because Christ’s return is at hand.
Friend, I do not know if you go to a local church, but I can tell you on the authority of the Bible that you should. As the Lord allows, we ought to faithfully gather to worship Him and do life together. The gospel is true. Our need is great. The gym is good. The local church is necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.