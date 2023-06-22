I am a list guy. Throughout my college and seminary careers, when it came to deadlines and crunch time, you could find a folded, fraying list in my pocket.
Having Santa Claus for my father taught me the importance of “making a list, and checking it twice,” I guess, but my ranking system was based on urgency and not the global performance of children. When it came down to priorities, plans and preferences, the list settled the score.
As we read through the Scriptures, one of the great joys of journeying through the Bible is seeing how Jesus and his gospel inform and fulfill the Scriptures. In every episode, every periscope, every frame the truth concerning Christ is expressed. This is not a mistake. There is no accident that Jesus informs these ancient passages. We need not bend the Scriptures to make Jesus fit. He already fits. We simply must meet him there.
However, you may be wondering about my kind of passages: the lists. Throughout the Old Testament and even into the early records of Jesus’ life found in Matthew and Luke, we find genealogies, geographies, and geopolitical lists with family trees, maps, and military manpower described. There are equipment lists and legal lists. No detail was disposed of when the story of God was written for us.
So, if Jesus and his gospel inform the lists, where do we meet him?
In the Chronicles series, the goal of the chronicler was to provide a record of Israel’s recent past for the exiles returning from Babylon. In doing so, 1 Chronicles begins with several genealogies, the demise of Saul’s dynasty, and the descriptions of the men who first surrounded David to make him king: list upon list upon list. But in between the scores of names and numbers, the author tucks away brief biographies of certain individuals. It is here that we read of Jashobeam, who defeated three hundred men with his spear in one encounter; Eleazar who fought the Philistines over a plot of barley; and Benaiah who went down into a pit and defeated a lion on a snowy day (1 Chronicles 11).
As we read these fascinatingly-brief biographies of these heroes, we may wonder, “Where is Jesus in that? How can we hear the echoes of his gospel? How do these lists frame the good news that we are all broken sinners, separated from a holy God by who we are and what we do, and that God in his mercy and grace has provided the rescue that our sin requires by sending his Son Jesus to die and rise again in our place? Where do we see that we must call upon Christ by grace alone through faith alone, trusting in what he did on the cross and in the resurrection?”
If this is you, I will encourage you with the words that I used to encourage my students with when I taught and tutored high schoolers: keep reading. There is great danger in taking a snapshot of the Bible and explaining it as if all the Scriptures could be contained in that one snippet. However, when we take the Bible and hold up that snapshot, like a puzzle piece, against the rest of the Bible, it becomes clear that the message of the Scriptures, from beginning to end, has been to communicate the message of God’s mercy in Jesus.
At the end of 1 Chronicles 12, the lists are laid aside. The chronicler writes, “All these were fighting men who volunteered to serve in the ranks. They came to Hebron fully determined to make David king over all Israel. All the rest of the Israelites were also of one mind to make David king. The men spent three days there with David, eating and drinking for their families had supplied provisions for them…there were plentiful supplies of flour, fig cakes, raisin cakes, wine, olive oil, cattle and sheep, for there was joy in Israel,” (1 Chronicles 12:38-40, NIV).
Friend, do you see him? Do you hear the gospel? If not, keep reading the whole Bible. When we hold this scene up to the rest of Scripture, we hear the echoes of the gospel. The lists of heroes with all their accomplishments circle around the King who was the evidence of God keeping his covenant with sinners. David was a broken man, but he was a glimpse, a type, a foreshadowing of Jesus, the greater “Son of David” (Acts 2:29-41). There was joy in Israel on that day, but on a coming day, the world made new will rejoice at Jesus’ reign. And so, I leave you with the words of C.S. Lewis from his book, Mere Christianity, “Look for Jesus and you will find Him, and with Him everything else thrown in.”
