I am a list guy. Throughout my college and seminary careers, when it came to deadlines and crunch time, you could find a folded, fraying list in my pocket.

Having Santa Claus for my father taught me the importance of “making a list, and checking it twice,” I guess, but my ranking system was based on urgency and not the global performance of children. When it came down to priorities, plans and preferences, the list settled the score.

As we read through the Scriptures, one of the great joys of journeying through the Bible is seeing how Jesus and his gospel inform and fulfill the Scriptures. In every episode, every periscope, every frame the truth concerning Christ is expressed. This is not a mistake. There is no accident that Jesus informs these ancient passages. We need not bend the Scriptures to make Jesus fit. He already fits. We simply must meet him there.

However, you may be wondering about my kind of passages: the lists. Throughout the Old Testament and even into the early records of Jesus’ life found in Matthew and Luke, we find genealogies, geographies, and geopolitical lists with family trees, maps, and military manpower described. There are equipment lists and legal lists. No detail was disposed of when the story of God was written for us.

So, if Jesus and his gospel inform the lists, where do we meet him?

In the Chronicles series, the goal of the chronicler was to provide a record of Israel’s recent past for the exiles returning from Babylon. In doing so, 1 Chronicles begins with several genealogies, the demise of Saul’s dynasty, and the descriptions of the men who first surrounded David to make him king: list upon list upon list. But in between the scores of names and numbers, the author tucks away brief biographies of certain individuals. It is here that we read of Jashobeam, who defeated three hundred men with his spear in one encounter; Eleazar who fought the Philistines over a plot of barley; and Benaiah who went down into a pit and defeated a lion on a snowy day (1 Chronicles 11).