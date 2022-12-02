In the first stanza of “O Holy Night,” the author was quick to point out the problem of sin. He wrote, “Long lay the world in sin and error pining…” The purpose of Christmas was to deal with sin. Since the fall of humanity into sin and brokenness in Genesis 3, God’s people had been earnestly waiting for the promised Seed who would deal with the broken relationship between the Creator and his creation. The word that crystallizes this reality of brokenness in the first stanza is “pining.”

Singing this song in elementary and middle school, I had no idea what that phrase meant. I could not figure out what a pine tree had to do with the birth of our Lord. However, when I got around to researching the definition of the word, the lyric took on technicolor truth. From the removal of humanity from Eden, there has been a longing in our lives to be made whole, to be made right, to be forgiven and in proper relationship with the Lord. Many, however, do not recognize this longing. Instead, folks try to fill the void with people and possessions, hobbies and houses, family and 401(k)s. We think that if we climb one more wrung on the corporate ladder, change our spouses, or complete another degree we will make the emptiness inside go away. But the longing lingers; the pining is perpetual. Why? Because sin leaves sinners dissatisfied.

Friend, I do not know what your relationship with the Lord is like. Perhaps God has saved and forgiven you by grace alone through faith alone in Christ alone, by simply trusting in who Jesus is and what he has done for us upon the cross and in the resurrection. Or perhaps you are pining, longing at the center of your soul for that which you cannot fill on your own. I would encourage you to read the lyrics of “O Holy Night,” and ask yourself, Have I truly trusted in Jesus? Is he the growing delight of my soul? Does he satisfy me in ways that sin never could?

This Advent season, I pray that you will take time to reflect on the purpose of Christmas. I hope that you will first understand that Christ came to deal with the problem of sin for any and all who would come to him by grace through faith. And then, if you have trusted in Jesus, I pray that you will sing the carols and hymns with deeper sense of joy. If you have not trusted in Jesus, I pray that the Lord would grant you grace to find your satisfaction in him alone.