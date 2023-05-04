The world is a dangerous place.
A quick glance at the newsfeed confirms this. War rages on three continents and threatens the rest. Inflation soars. Banks go belly-up. Fears of pandemic linger. Political promises crumble. However, perhaps the greatest danger that plagues people of our cultural moment is a spiritual danger.
Particularly in the West, there is a deepening desire to cultivate a life of comfort; a life that is self-seeking and self-serving; a calculated life that is safe in terms of cost. There is a drive to have everything and lose nothing in the process to get it. The tragedy of this reality is that it goes against the grain of the gospel of Jesus.
In Matthew 16, Jesus has just finished rebuking the religious crowd for asking him for a sign from Heaven. Comfort was the craving of their hearts. They had power among the common folk and they wanted to keep it. They consistently followed Jesus, challenging his authority, and making demands upon him that were outside of the Father’s will. Jesus simply stated, “‘A wicked and adulterous generation looks for a sign, but none will be given it except the sign of Jonah.’ Jesus then left them and went away,” (Matthew 16:4, NIV). Why was it evil for them to demand a sign? Because they had already witnessed scores of miracles.
They had seen the work of Jesus firsthand. They knew the prophecies that Jesus clearly fulfilled. But to believe would force them to forfeit the comfort of their little kingdoms, to bow to another King. Comfort makes us our own kings and queens, sovereigns over kingdoms we pretend to control. Notice what the true King did: he walked away.
Unfazed, Jesus journeyed on with his twelve disciples. Along the way, Jesus did what all good teachers do: he challenged his disciples to think deeply in sustained ways. “Be on your guard against the yeast of the Pharisees and Sadducees,” (Matthew 16:6, NIV). In this, Jesus meant to beware teachings that elevate the self and fail to trust in God’s salvation. He pushed the disciples even further, “Who do people say that I am?” They offered the list, littered with names of prophetic voices from the past. Then Jesus got personal: “And who do you say that I am?” Peter responded, “You are the Messiah, the Son of the Living God.”
The great danger of spiritual comfort is that it never confronts us at the point of our need. The religious crowd was content to tithe their spice racks but would never consider quietly stooping to show mercy to the unseen beggar. When we slip into those places and spaces and seasons of spiritual comfort, we begin to look for language in the world around us that tells us what we want to hear. We must beware these voices, these sermons, this “yeast” that we often mix into the dough of our life that misses the gospel: that we are all sinners in need of salvation that can only be received by grace through faith in Jesus Christ.
Following this episode, Matthew records that Jesus warned the disciples that the path they were on would lead to his suffering and death in the place of sinners. At this, Peter objected. Jesus was supposed to be the Messiah! He was not supposed to die! He was supposed to reign, and they were to rule alongside him. But Jesus rebuked Peter, per usual, accusing him of aligning with Satan and not God. Why? Because Peter was consumed with human concerns, with comfort, and the way of salvation is the way of suffering.
The life of obedience to God is costly. Jesus explains, “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me. For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me will find it. What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?” (Matthew 16:24-26, NIV).
Is Jesus against our comfort? Absolutely not. He is against cheap contentedness with the world and its wares. He is against our laziness that fails to follow him fully. As we face this danger, may we pray with Sir Francis Drake:
Disturb us, Lord, when we are too well pleased
with ourselves, when our dreams have come true
because we have dreamed too little, when we arrived
safely because we have sailed too close to shore.
Disturb us, Lord, when with the abundance of things
we possess, we have lost our thirst for the waters
of life, we have ceased to dream of eternity and in
our efforts to build a new earth, we have allowed
our vision of the new heaven to dim.
