The world is a dangerous place.

A quick glance at the newsfeed confirms this. War rages on three continents and threatens the rest. Inflation soars. Banks go belly-up. Fears of pandemic linger. Political promises crumble. However, perhaps the greatest danger that plagues people of our cultural moment is a spiritual danger.

Particularly in the West, there is a deepening desire to cultivate a life of comfort; a life that is self-seeking and self-serving; a calculated life that is safe in terms of cost. There is a drive to have everything and lose nothing in the process to get it. The tragedy of this reality is that it goes against the grain of the gospel of Jesus.

In Matthew 16, Jesus has just finished rebuking the religious crowd for asking him for a sign from Heaven. Comfort was the craving of their hearts. They had power among the common folk and they wanted to keep it. They consistently followed Jesus, challenging his authority, and making demands upon him that were outside of the Father’s will. Jesus simply stated, “‘A wicked and adulterous generation looks for a sign, but none will be given it except the sign of Jonah.’ Jesus then left them and went away,” (Matthew 16:4, NIV). Why was it evil for them to demand a sign? Because they had already witnessed scores of miracles.

They had seen the work of Jesus firsthand. They knew the prophecies that Jesus clearly fulfilled. But to believe would force them to forfeit the comfort of their little kingdoms, to bow to another King. Comfort makes us our own kings and queens, sovereigns over kingdoms we pretend to control. Notice what the true King did: he walked away.

Unfazed, Jesus journeyed on with his twelve disciples. Along the way, Jesus did what all good teachers do: he challenged his disciples to think deeply in sustained ways. “Be on your guard against the yeast of the Pharisees and Sadducees,” (Matthew 16:6, NIV). In this, Jesus meant to beware teachings that elevate the self and fail to trust in God’s salvation. He pushed the disciples even further, “Who do people say that I am?” They offered the list, littered with names of prophetic voices from the past. Then Jesus got personal: “And who do you say that I am?” Peter responded, “You are the Messiah, the Son of the Living God.”