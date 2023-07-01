Have you ever found yourself at the apparent top of your game just to have it all crumble before you? This recurring experience came for me once during high school. When I was fourteen years old, I took the troubled path down the road of politics. I ran for student government all four years of high school which culminated in my being elected as president my junior and senior years. One of my personal goals was to know the names of every student in my Christian high school—not as impressive when you understand that my graduating class consisted of twelve students. Regardless, I committed myself to this task of memory and began to pridefully believe that I was well on my way to concretizing for myself a political dynasty of Christian school proportions. That was when God showed up.
I was standing with a crowd outside the music portable on campus waiting for choir to begin. It was late August and the air hung humid around us. Many of us had not seen each other over the summer break, so there was sweaty, romping ruckus all around. At that moment, I noticed a new freshman girl standing on the fringe of our group. She was quiet, but brave. She said hello and introduced herself, explaining that she was new. I exchanged pleasantries and moved on with my politicking. A week passed. We stood again outside of the portable. She looked at me and said, “Hey, Duncan! How are you?” In that moment that melted pride, I stood and realized that I had forgotten her name. She looked at me knowingly and said, “You don’t remember my name, do you?”
Friend, have you ever felt the crushing load of life when you build your own little kingdom instead of investing in God’s? Perhaps a life of pouring financial resources into a retirement fund just to have it depleted by a down-turning economy? Or maybe the investment of time and energy into bodybuilding fitness programs only to contract a condition that ends in disability? Whatever it may look like in your life, when we pursue people, programs, and practices in the place of God, it always ends with deeper brokenness. All these things—good gifts and graces from God—were never intended to take his place and bear the weight of our purpose, but to point us back to him.
In the gospels, we see a picture of this in the life of John the Baptist. Here was a man who had understood from his earliest days the calling that God had graciously placed upon his life. He was the foretold forerunner of the Messiah, the last prophet who was to “make straight paths,” for the coming King, Jesus (Matthew 3:3). In John 3, John the Baptist’s followers reported back to John what they had seen and heard. The unthinkable was happening: people were leaving John and going to Jesus. All that John had committed his life to seeing accomplished was now dwindling. His disciples were faithful but few. Externally, John’s portfolio was bleeding. The crowds who were committed to him were now committed to Another who had adopted his message (see Matthew 3:2; cf. 4:17).
When John learned that many were now following Jesus, his response was joy. He rejoiced, “A person can receive only what is given them from heaven. You yourselves can testify that I said, ‘I am not the Messiah but am sent ahead of him.’ The bride belongs to the bridegroom. The friend who attends the bridegroom waits and listens for him, and is full of joy when he hears the bridegroom’s voice. That joy is mine, and it is now complete. He must become greater; I must become less,” (John 3:27-30, NIV). That final verse explains the heart of the human problem: we are sinfully unwilling and unable to bow before God. There is no joy available, no life apart from bending our will to our Savior. For us, this begins at the cross. When God effectually calls us to come in faith, trusting Jesus in our place, he graciously rescues us from the sin of broken lives spent chasing lesser pursuits. When he becomes greater and we become lesser, God gives us joy that abounds unto completion on the day we stand in his presence.
I looked at the girl and repented before God. “I don’t remember your name, but if you tell me one more time, I promise I won’t forget.” By God’s grace, I never did. Now, when I see her, I am reminded of the day that God rescued me, granting me repentance from chasing such a small, prideful pursuit. Whose kingdom are you building, friend? If you hear God’s call, repent! Trust Jesus. Build his Kingdom and find joy in the building.
