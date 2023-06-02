It was “chest day.” My brother and I took turns laying down on the cold bench in our local gym doing incline dumbbell presses; leaning back with weights in each hand and pushing them toward the ceiling while working to maintain our form and speed. The stress on my body often makes my muscles shake, so I look up to find something, anything to distract me from the discomfort. That is when I noticed it, a sign no more than a few inches across in width with a glaring message that hangs above the mirrored wall: “It’s all about you.”

This is the message that defines much of our current cultural moment. When we approach topics like relationships, careers, even church matters, the subtext that speaks into our hearts and minds is often framed by that message. Rather than looking beyond ourselves, we turn within, considering our personal pride, preferences, and plans. We want what we want and everything else takes a back seat. It is no surprise, then, that this sign hangs above the mirrored image of the one person in life that our culture says matters most: us.

Graduates, in this season of your celebration, if I may impart one word of hard-won wisdom from years of failure, it would be that life is not about you. Whether you are stepping out of high school and into a career or a college setting, or if you are graduating from college and walking out into the world for the first time, remember that life is not about you. You have worked hard. Your accomplishments do not go unnoticed. We are thankful for how God has uniquely gifted and equipped you to add to the world for His glory and our good. But beware the lie that life is ultimately about you.

The world you are walking into will try sell you falsehoods daily. The messages that seep into our minds are tempting. We are told that we can be, become, or do anything we desire. We see this inside the Church as well as in the culture. Around our community, well-meaning believers take Scripture out of context, scribble it inside graduation cards, and hand it to graduates in the parking lot or the foyer of the church building. Passages like Jeremiah 29:11 and Philippians 4:13 are ripped out of their original setting and reworked with the best intentions to tell graduates that they can live out their dreams. I like to call this “coffee mug theology”: if a Bible verse is on a coffee mug, it is likely out of appropriate context. This is nothing short of the secular message attributed to Walt Disney, “If you can dream it, you can do it.”