It was “chest day.” My brother and I took turns laying down on the cold bench in our local gym doing incline dumbbell presses; leaning back with weights in each hand and pushing them toward the ceiling while working to maintain our form and speed. The stress on my body often makes my muscles shake, so I look up to find something, anything to distract me from the discomfort. That is when I noticed it, a sign no more than a few inches across in width with a glaring message that hangs above the mirrored wall: “It’s all about you.”
This is the message that defines much of our current cultural moment. When we approach topics like relationships, careers, even church matters, the subtext that speaks into our hearts and minds is often framed by that message. Rather than looking beyond ourselves, we turn within, considering our personal pride, preferences, and plans. We want what we want and everything else takes a back seat. It is no surprise, then, that this sign hangs above the mirrored image of the one person in life that our culture says matters most: us.
Graduates, in this season of your celebration, if I may impart one word of hard-won wisdom from years of failure, it would be that life is not about you. Whether you are stepping out of high school and into a career or a college setting, or if you are graduating from college and walking out into the world for the first time, remember that life is not about you. You have worked hard. Your accomplishments do not go unnoticed. We are thankful for how God has uniquely gifted and equipped you to add to the world for His glory and our good. But beware the lie that life is ultimately about you.
The world you are walking into will try sell you falsehoods daily. The messages that seep into our minds are tempting. We are told that we can be, become, or do anything we desire. We see this inside the Church as well as in the culture. Around our community, well-meaning believers take Scripture out of context, scribble it inside graduation cards, and hand it to graduates in the parking lot or the foyer of the church building. Passages like Jeremiah 29:11 and Philippians 4:13 are ripped out of their original setting and reworked with the best intentions to tell graduates that they can live out their dreams. I like to call this “coffee mug theology”: if a Bible verse is on a coffee mug, it is likely out of appropriate context. This is nothing short of the secular message attributed to Walt Disney, “If you can dream it, you can do it.”
Dear graduates and friends, life is not about us. It involves us, but it does not begin and end with us. Our lives are too small and fragile to bear the cumbersome weight of our purpose. I will give you a personal example. For years of my life, I had intended on graduating college, going straight into dental school, and joining the U. S. Navy Dental Corps. I begged God to make that happen. I even bargained with Him, as if I could, offering to do overseas mission work one day if He would fulfill my desires. In the end, my plans and preferences, which were laced with pride, fell flat. It was a crushing and purifying season as I watched all that had been about me crumble before my eyes. Life is not about us. It cannot be.
If our lives are not us, then who are they about? In the Bible, Jesus addresses his closest disciples privately. He disclosed His identity as the Messiah, the long-awaited Savior of God’s people, and the reality that He would die for their sins. Then He offered this weighty message, “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow me. For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me will save it. What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, and yet lose or forfeit their very self?” (Luke 9:23-25, NIV).
The message Jesus offers is the message that brings forgiveness, healing, purpose, and significance to those who will come to Him on God’s terms, by grace through faith in Him. The meaning that is sturdy enough to bear the weight of our identity and activity in this life is found exclusively by following Jesus in faith. Anything less forfeits everything else.
Friend, graduate, living for anything less than God’s purpose for your life is folly. I pray that you find joyful purpose in dying to yourself and living for Him the life He has planned uniquely for you.
