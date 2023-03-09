Slow Saturday afternoons provide space for spending time with some of my favorite people. My nieces and nephews hold a special place in my life and have been some of the best teachers and illustrations of God’s Word for me. I have often learned that some of the deepest lessons flow from these tiny teachers who go barefoot, carry blankets, and blow spit bubbles.

This past weekend, I crossed the desert of pollen behind my parents’ house and headed out to the basketball goal in the driveway. A few of my nieces and a nephew milled around on bicycles, content to carry on in circles for the rest of the afternoon. But when the basketball bounces the first time, all bets are off. The bikes dropped to the ground with a crunch in a cloud of yellow dust. It was time to play horsee, the traditional basketball game with a double e because we all need mercy by the end of these long games.

After several minutes of warming up with rebounding and passing, I finally had the ball and an open hoop. I dribbled, squared up, and shot. Much to the crowd’s disappointment, my high school legacy lived on as the ball bounced in and out and across the concrete. From somewhere behind the goal, I heard the tiniest, two-year-old voice chime, “You missed!”

My niece, Addie, was lounging on the base of the goal, hands tucked behind her head, commentating on the game. She was right. I had missed. And, in case you have never received a toddler’s correction or commentating, it is humbling. There is a measure of honesty that they are often willing to share that others of us fear—both to give and receive. But there she was, wearing only a diaper, smiling, content in her integrity.

After several minutes, the game began and our coach came off the sideline. Addie shuffled over, demanding to “shoot” the ball now and then, which was no more than throwing the ball at my knees. There was a wildness about the way that she played. She was serious and joyful, wasting no time and wondering with delight. One moment, she would chase down a rebound, crawling under vehicles to push the ball out. Other times, distracted by the game, I would feel a small warmth inside my palm and a voice say, “Spin me, Uncle Dunc!” as she persuaded me to dance. I had to. After all, when a voice that sweet commands my devotion and delight, I cannot resist.