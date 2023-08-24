The LED bulbs reflected off the long, white tables like a spotlight on the gathered faces. I looked at our board meeting, searching the eyes of the men around me. Opinions were offered. Disagreements were delivered. The in-between moments were extended into silence as both sides chewed on the topic long enough to swallow feelings and make a statement.

Knowing my tendency to make rash remarks, I sat silently and grew concerned that this may be a heated meeting -- the result of sinners getting together long enough to speak and be spoken to, to send and receive hurt.

We live in a hurting world, a complex system of boardrooms filled with sinfully broken people who dissent and descend into disunity and disgust. We see this deepening divide in all areas of social life. And now, perhaps more than any hour in history, feelings are charged on all sides. To disagree with someone is not merely a collegiate activity -- it is a personal attack. Emotions run high. Tempers inflate in direct proportion to egos. As one of my professors once quipped, “Sin is the only demonstrable doctrine that requires no faith to see.” In other words, you do not have to believe in sin to see its effects in real time. This reality has had devastating effects on the testimony of the Church.

As a believer in Jesus who seeks to talk with those outside the Church for the sake of the gospel, disunity has wreaked havoc on our witness to the unbelieving world. They grumble, “Why bother with Jesus? Why go to church? Not even Christians can get along.”

Their accusations are often sharply accurate. Consider some of the splits that you have experienced either personally or secondhand. I have heard of division because of carpet color, musical preferences and dress code. I have seen some believers break ties because of the use of liturgy, type of hymnal and the version of the Bible that is used. All these things are important and need to be discussed. However, none of these should be issues that divide God’s people who have been united in Christ.