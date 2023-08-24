The LED bulbs reflected off the long, white tables like a spotlight on the gathered faces. I looked at our board meeting, searching the eyes of the men around me. Opinions were offered. Disagreements were delivered. The in-between moments were extended into silence as both sides chewed on the topic long enough to swallow feelings and make a statement.
Knowing my tendency to make rash remarks, I sat silently and grew concerned that this may be a heated meeting -- the result of sinners getting together long enough to speak and be spoken to, to send and receive hurt.
We live in a hurting world, a complex system of boardrooms filled with sinfully broken people who dissent and descend into disunity and disgust. We see this deepening divide in all areas of social life. And now, perhaps more than any hour in history, feelings are charged on all sides. To disagree with someone is not merely a collegiate activity -- it is a personal attack. Emotions run high. Tempers inflate in direct proportion to egos. As one of my professors once quipped, “Sin is the only demonstrable doctrine that requires no faith to see.” In other words, you do not have to believe in sin to see its effects in real time. This reality has had devastating effects on the testimony of the Church.
As a believer in Jesus who seeks to talk with those outside the Church for the sake of the gospel, disunity has wreaked havoc on our witness to the unbelieving world. They grumble, “Why bother with Jesus? Why go to church? Not even Christians can get along.”
Their accusations are often sharply accurate. Consider some of the splits that you have experienced either personally or secondhand. I have heard of division because of carpet color, musical preferences and dress code. I have seen some believers break ties because of the use of liturgy, type of hymnal and the version of the Bible that is used. All these things are important and need to be discussed. However, none of these should be issues that divide God’s people who have been united in Christ.
So, how should the Church model unity in an unified world? What would that look like? Would it look like uniform conviction on every single matter? An absence of diversity and a dedication to sameness? Should all believers share the same perspective on all matters of life?
A Christian monk in the sixth century named Vincent of Lerins explained the delicate balance believers must pursue when he wrote, “In essentials, unity; in non-essentials, liberty; and in all things, charity.” Essentially, Vincent meant this: remain unified on gospel issues, the core doctrines of the Church as established by the Scriptures. Beyond that if something is important, but not a Scriptural issue, grant liberty. Trust the Holy Spirit’s work in that believer’s life and commit, by God’s grace, to move forward together if possible. Finally, in all matters within the Church, show charity, or love, in deciding how to move forward together.
That night in the boardroom, after a flurry of feelings, a dear friend stood on biblical principle and stated, “It’s okay for us to disagree on this. There will be no hard feelings.”
What we were discussing was not a Scriptural issue, and it was better to be unified and move forward together than remain divided on things with minimal eternal impact. I was encouraged, because this attitude answered the prayer of Jesus in John 17, “…I pray also for those who will believe in me through their message, that all of them may be one, Father, just as you are in me and I am in you. May they also be in us so that the world may believe that you have sent me. I have given them the glory that you gave me, that they may be one as we are one -- I in them and you in me -- so that they may be brought to complete unity. Then the world will know that you sent me and have loved them even as you have loved me,” (John 17:20b – 23, NIV).
Friend, do you long for authentic unity in a world that isn’t unified? Are you desperate for community that can transcend petty, temporal matters that otherwise divide? Trust the finished work of Jesus in your place on the cross and in the resurrection. When believers move forward together, by God’s grace, unity is available in ways that are impossible elsewhere. Biblical unity portrays the truth of the gospel to a divided, unbelieving world. Biblical unity clings to the truth of Scripture and to one another. For God’s glory and the sake of the lost, may we be people marked by such commitment to Christ and His Church, to the Savior, His Scriptures and His saints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.