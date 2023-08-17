Neil Diamond’s baritone floated over the speaker and filled the air in the outpatient procedure room. I laid back at an awkward, uncomfortable elevation. Like a glorified barber’s chair, the nurse who was preparing my torso for the dermatologist had cranked me up to eye-level. I felt like the yearly turkey that my older brother prepares late in the evening before Thanksgiving.
“Any fun cases so far this morning?” I offered small talk to lighten the mood and to distract myself from the pinching burn of local anesthetics.
“Nope, just you,” she responded with a smile as she gently reminded me to breathe and filled the lower right-side of my chest with the fire that turns to numbness.
A lesion had brought me into the office that morning. It was an untimely, unplanned event. It had surfaced nearly four years prior toward the end of seminary. A local doctor, who had seen seminary students for free as a service to the Lord, had gladly received me. At the time, I self-diagnosed that I had developed some sort of cancer. Taking a quick glance at the predicament, the doctor comforted me by confirming that I, and the Internet, were incorrect. The problem was not cancer, but a clogged pore. Because of liability issues, the doctor prescribed me with a strong antibiotic and a heavier dose of what I like to call “cowboy medicine” -- warm compresses, a belt to bite, and enough time to fix the issue on my own.
How often do we receive similar quick fixes from the world around us. Our individual cultures and subcultures sometimes succeed in diagnosing the issues. They are correct in calling pain, loss and heartache what they are. But they are wrong in their prescription of the problem. They offer superficial salves that treat the symptoms of sin, but never heal the brokenness beneath the surface. They give us a regimen of “cowboy medicine,” the hope that pulling up the bootstraps, biting the belt, working hard and cleaning up the outside can fix the true brokenness within. It cannot. And, much like the lesion on my torso, after a while, the symptoms of the deeper condition always resurface, the pain burns, the brokenness blisters. Treating the outside never touches the inside. In all our lives, sin is the deepest problem, the condition that, when misdiagnosed or mistreated, manifests in all kinds of painful symptoms and side effects.
In the Bible, Jesus calls out the “cowboy medicine” of the religious elite. The Pharisees and other religious leaders had committed their lives to cleaning up the outside. They treated the symptoms of sin with a litany of rules and regulations, ultimately comparing themselves to the folks around them. If they managed to check more superficial religious boxes than those around them, they felt as if God was obligated to receive them. This is called self-righteousness. It may have temporary payouts, such as the respect and fear of some, or the attention and admiration of others, but it never satisfies, and it fails to fix the deepest problem that we all face: a lack of righteousness before a holy God. Matthew recorded Jesus’ interaction when he wrote, “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You clean the outside of the cup and dish, but inside they are full of greed and self-indulgence. Blind Pharisee! First clean the inside of the cup and dish, and then the outside also will be clean,” (Matthew 23:25 – 26, NIV). A momentary glimpse within our hearts reveals the truth of Jesus’ teaching. We are wholly filthy.
As “Sweet Caroline” softened the pain of the procedure, I talked through my symptoms and history with the dermatologist. She nodded understandingly, checked the area, and began working to rid my body of the source of the problem from the inside out. Likewise, there is no room for “cowboy medicine” in Jesus’ economy. There is none able to correct sin, the deepest cancer of the soul. None, that is, apart from Jesus.
Friend, are you trusting “cowboy medicine” to help you limp along? It will not heal you. I beg you to consider the gospel. You are sick, dying from sin. You need a Physician who can properly diagnose and remove the disease from you. That is the purpose of the cross. By coming to God on His terms, receiving the diagnosis of your sin, and trusting the finished work of Jesus in your place on the cross and in the resurrection, the hope we have is that we partake in the great exchange: we receive the perfect bill of spiritual health that Jesus enjoys. Jesus removes our sin and we receive His righteousness. Put away your “cowboy medicine!” Come to the cross and confess your sinful need. Jesus is the good Physician.
