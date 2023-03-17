Following the Imperial Army of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, the Japanese military turned their sights toward the American stronghold in the Philippines.
Knowing of the attack on Pearl Harbor nine hours earlier, General Douglas MacArthur, whether by arrogance or ignorance, did nothing to mitigate his losses. He left airstrips gridlocked in tight lines of aircraft. Soon, most American airpower in the Pacific had been forfeited to bombing.
Fighting ensued and continued for months. Almost 81 years ago to the day, General MacArthur boarded a boat with his family and set out to sea. Plunging into the choppy Pacific waters, MacArthur and company would face the perpetual threat of attack from Japanese gunfire along the 560-mile journey to an airplane set for Australian asylum. But before embarking, MacArthur made a somber and serious promise to his men whom he would leave behind in the greatest military surrender in United States history: “I shall return.”
MacArthur’s departure was just the birth pangs of greater woes besetting the American and Filipino troops. In the months ahead, the Japanese military would wrangle the roughly 75,000 Allied prisoners of war and march them, day and night, across the island in an event that would become known as the “Bataan Death March.” Thousands of soldiers would succumb to disease, malnutrition, and negligence along the path. However, among the scores of causes for casualties was hopelessness, a lack of confidence both in MacArthur’s faithfulness and their future freedom.
Suffering has a way of reorienting our thought patterns, crushing our confidence, hindering our hope. When we face the deep sorrows of life, if we are honest with ourselves, we sometimes begin to wonder what God is up to, or perhaps, if he is there at all. When expectations go unmet, dreams get dashed, and pain presents itself plainly in practically every frame of our lives, disappointments turn into doubts. We question the character of God, doubting his goodness and grace and, perhaps, even his presence.
In the Scriptures, we see this reality in the lives of God’s people throughout history. As such, we need to be reminded that, although doubt can be a real aspect in our relationship with God, it ought not be our aim. In other words, there is room in life for doubt, but not enough to live there. We may question, but God never leaves us in that posture. He always leads his people toward deeper confidence in his character.
One of the clearest pictures of this is found in two records of Jesus’ earthly life. John the Baptist, a cousin of Jesus who served God as the one who would announce Jesus’ arrival as Messiah and King, had been present in Jesus’ early ministry. During those days, John had, in a sense, inaugurated Jesus in his baptism. At that moment, John witnessed the Holy Spirit descend and rest upon Jesus as a sign of God’s blessing. John clearly understood that Jesus was “…the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world,” (John 1:29, NIV).
Now, fast-forward. John is thrown into prison for condemning the sin of Herod Antipas who stolen the wife of Herod’s brother. As he sat in a desert prison, John heard reports of Jesus’ work. Rather than doing the work he had assumed Jesus would accomplish, namely, destroying the Romans and all oppressive governments opposing God’s people, John was told that Jesus had been on a mission of mercy, preaching, teaching, and reaching out to heal both the Jewish and Gentile populations.
Could he really be the Messiah? Have I made a mistake? John’s thoughts must have swirled as he sat in the dust blown in the breeze off the Dead Sea. Unable to sit with his questions any longer, John sent two friends to ask Jesus about His royal identity.
Is this your story, friend? Like Allied soldiers on the “Bataan Death March” or John in prison, do you see the wreckage of the world and wonder if God will keep his promises? Do you question God’s character amid life’s chaos? Are you hopeless? If so, consider Jesus’ response to John.
Following a flurry of miracles, Jesus pointed John’s friends to Isaiah’s prophecies which validated Jesus’ works and said, “Blessed is the person who is not offended by me.” In other words, do not let unmet expectation and unplanned suffering in life keep you from coming to Me. The invitation stands for us, too. Come close to Jesus with your questions. Consider his Word and his works in your life and lives around you. Remember the gospel, trusting the finished work of Jesus upon the cross in our place.
In October 1944, MacArthur returned to the Philippines, keeping his word. How much more has Jesus perfectly fulfilled all God’s promises. Do not doubt. Come close.
