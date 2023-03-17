Following the Imperial Army of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, the Japanese military turned their sights toward the American stronghold in the Philippines.

Knowing of the attack on Pearl Harbor nine hours earlier, General Douglas MacArthur, whether by arrogance or ignorance, did nothing to mitigate his losses. He left airstrips gridlocked in tight lines of aircraft. Soon, most American airpower in the Pacific had been forfeited to bombing.

Fighting ensued and continued for months. Almost 81 years ago to the day, General MacArthur boarded a boat with his family and set out to sea. Plunging into the choppy Pacific waters, MacArthur and company would face the perpetual threat of attack from Japanese gunfire along the 560-mile journey to an airplane set for Australian asylum. But before embarking, MacArthur made a somber and serious promise to his men whom he would leave behind in the greatest military surrender in United States history: “I shall return.”

MacArthur’s departure was just the birth pangs of greater woes besetting the American and Filipino troops. In the months ahead, the Japanese military would wrangle the roughly 75,000 Allied prisoners of war and march them, day and night, across the island in an event that would become known as the “Bataan Death March.” Thousands of soldiers would succumb to disease, malnutrition, and negligence along the path. However, among the scores of causes for casualties was hopelessness, a lack of confidence both in MacArthur’s faithfulness and their future freedom.

Suffering has a way of reorienting our thought patterns, crushing our confidence, hindering our hope. When we face the deep sorrows of life, if we are honest with ourselves, we sometimes begin to wonder what God is up to, or perhaps, if he is there at all. When expectations go unmet, dreams get dashed, and pain presents itself plainly in practically every frame of our lives, disappointments turn into doubts. We question the character of God, doubting his goodness and grace and, perhaps, even his presence.