Where were you three years ago? If you remember, we were just sinking into the early depths of the pandemic. Questions swirled and chaos set in. We learned to recognize one another by the shape of our eyes and foreheads, the only visible attributes above our masks. There were runs on toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and many other goods. Air traffic was grounded. Military units were isolated. The world came to a halt while our hearts and minds continued to race. A lot can happen in three years. Much has.

Imagine with me the minds of a band of marginalized outcasts hiding in ancient Jerusalem. For three years, they had witnessed the glory of God’s work in countless lives at the hands of a certain rabbi. An unlikely hero, this man had risen from Galilean obscurity as a carpenter to being a renowned teacher in Jerusalem and beyond. But unlike the other teachers and preachers of his day, this man did the works of God. In fact, that which he accomplished was the works that only God could do.

His learning followers, disciples, had witnessed this man, Yeshua or Jesus, make the lame walk. He gave sight to the blind, healed the deaf and the mute, the diseased and the demon-possessed. He fed the hungry and preached the gospel to the poor. When confronted with the doubts of those closest to him, Jesus encouraged others to go report what they had “heard and seen” (Matthew 11:4, NIV). The prophets of old had foretold that this “Coming One” would one day arrive and bring the Kingdom of Heaven near. Jesus had banished disease from ancient Palestine (Matthew 4:23-25), preaching his gospel as the King of his Kingdom.

But there were those who did not agree with the teaching and healing Jesus offered. Time and again, the religious elite condemned his heart for the downcast and disenfranchised and diseased, the tax collectors and traitors, the prodigals and pariahs—both Jewish and gentile sinners and sufferers. The religious leaders refused and rejected Jesus’s open claims of being the Son of God and Son of Man, the Savior and Suffering Servant who would deal with his people’s greatest enemies: sin and death. Of all the miracles that Jesus performed, the one that sealed their rejection of him dealt with death itself.