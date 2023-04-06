Where were you three years ago? If you remember, we were just sinking into the early depths of the pandemic. Questions swirled and chaos set in. We learned to recognize one another by the shape of our eyes and foreheads, the only visible attributes above our masks. There were runs on toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and many other goods. Air traffic was grounded. Military units were isolated. The world came to a halt while our hearts and minds continued to race. A lot can happen in three years. Much has.
Imagine with me the minds of a band of marginalized outcasts hiding in ancient Jerusalem. For three years, they had witnessed the glory of God’s work in countless lives at the hands of a certain rabbi. An unlikely hero, this man had risen from Galilean obscurity as a carpenter to being a renowned teacher in Jerusalem and beyond. But unlike the other teachers and preachers of his day, this man did the works of God. In fact, that which he accomplished was the works that only God could do.
His learning followers, disciples, had witnessed this man, Yeshua or Jesus, make the lame walk. He gave sight to the blind, healed the deaf and the mute, the diseased and the demon-possessed. He fed the hungry and preached the gospel to the poor. When confronted with the doubts of those closest to him, Jesus encouraged others to go report what they had “heard and seen” (Matthew 11:4, NIV). The prophets of old had foretold that this “Coming One” would one day arrive and bring the Kingdom of Heaven near. Jesus had banished disease from ancient Palestine (Matthew 4:23-25), preaching his gospel as the King of his Kingdom.
But there were those who did not agree with the teaching and healing Jesus offered. Time and again, the religious elite condemned his heart for the downcast and disenfranchised and diseased, the tax collectors and traitors, the prodigals and pariahs—both Jewish and gentile sinners and sufferers. The religious leaders refused and rejected Jesus’s open claims of being the Son of God and Son of Man, the Savior and Suffering Servant who would deal with his people’s greatest enemies: sin and death. Of all the miracles that Jesus performed, the one that sealed their rejection of him dealt with death itself.
As Jesus was preparing to go to Jerusalem to celebrate the Passover one last time, he learned that his dear friend Lazarus lay sick, dying. After waiting two days, Jesus went to Bethany to visit him. Knowing full well that Lazarus had died and been buried, Jesus went to “wake him up” (John 11:11). The scene was fraught with the frenzy of first century grief. Lazarus’s sisters, Mary and Martha, were mourning along with others from the community. When asked where Lazarus had been entombed, they answered, “Come and see.” Stirred in his gut by their grief and the brokenness that sin had wrought on the world he had created to be good, Jesus wept before the stench of the opened grave. And through his indignant tears, with all authority, Jesus commanded Lazarus’s resurrection, saying, “Lazarus, come out!”
When the religious leaders heard of Jesus’s resurrection power, the plot to bury him was born (John 11:53). The thought of a leader who minded and mended the brokenness of the people and who made the Messianic claims that he did would spell only trouble for their religious system. Jesus was a danger to their comfortable control over the crowds. Jesus is always a danger to our man-made systems of self-righteousness.
The religious leaders followed through with their plans. Sinless Jesus was betrayed, falsely accused, scourged, and crucified amid outlaws. He was hanged naked, disfigured upon the cross. The criminals and the crowds of passersby jeered at him, calling for him to come down from the cross, to exercise the authority that he had claimed. After six agonizing hours, Jesus died.
A lot can change in three years. He who raised the dead now lay wrapped in graveclothes in a borrowed tomb. But the third day, women went early to the tomb to put spices on his body. It was there that they encountered an angel who offered the most exciting and bewildering invitation: He is not here! He was raised just as he said. Come and see.
Friend, life is difficult and dynamic. But Jesus and his invitation do not change. This Easter, I commend to you the gospel: Jesus died in our place, was buried, and was raised to life again. Regardless of life’s uncertainties, Jesus’s gospel is steady and sure. Rising, he emptied every tomb of all who would come to him by grace through faith, simply trusting in his finished work in our place. His tomb stands empty. Come and see.
