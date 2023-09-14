Years ago, I made a prank phone call. I was a high schooler who thought it would be funny to dial my younger brother, change my tone of voice, and use near-profanity that was unbecoming of any respectable individual, let alone a professing believer in Jesus Christ. After a few uncomfortable moments, I changed my tone of voice again and explained to my brother that it was me and that I was pranking him. Fast-forward a few weeks. My family was hosting some friends on our farm for a bonfire and s’mores. As I stood between my two friends, my younger brother called my name across the fire. I looked up and it was as if time stood still. I thought, “Oh, no…please don’t.” Then, he repeated one of the phrases I had used in the prank call. The difference? There were witnesses, including my mother.
Mama grabbed my brother by the arm, invoking all three of his names, and dragged him away from the fire. Guilt-laden, I raced after them, finally catching them as they entered my sister’s house. Unable to stand myself, I confessed. My brother had learned the vocabulary from me and had repeated my joke. I was guilty. Mama looked at me and said, “Duncan Christopher Perry, you have disgraced the family name.”
Have you ever watched as the far-reaching effects of your sin and rebellion towards God sweep through your life to affect others around you? Like a wildfire, sin destroys lives and relationships, separating people from God, people from people, and people from the rest of creation. When we turn to the Scriptures, the clear message is that sin brings guilt—a weighty unpaid debt that must be forgiven if the sinner is to live as God intended. However, the looming questions that hang over sinners’ minds are: “Who can lift this burden of guilt? Who can pay this debt? How can I live free?”
In the story of Jonah, God had hurled a wind upon the sea, blowing in a storm that left the boat on the brink of breaking. The crew had cut lines and cast cargo into the waters. There was little left to throw overboard by the time the captain discovered Jonah asleep in the boat. Calling on the prophet to plead with the LORD, the captain and crew then turned to the ancient practice of casting lots. In casting lots, the crew was trying their best to determine if there was a guilty party present. Proverbs 16:33 states, “The lot is cast into the lap, but its every decision is from the Lord.” In His sovereignty, the LORD God wasted nothing in the process of getting Jonah’s attention. The lot fell upon Jonah. He was guilty, and his shipmates were paying the price. Sin is costly for all parties involved.
Seeing the lot fall to Jonah, the crew investigated Jonah’s travel plans. Jonah explained, “I am a Hebrew and I worship the Lord, the God of heaven, who made the sea and the dry land,” (Jonah 1:9, NIV). Jonah represented the One True and covenant-keeping God of Israel who was sovereign over creation. Jonah had offended him. How were they to be freed from the guilt within their boat? Jonah offered the only solution: ‘“Pick me up and throw me into the sea,’ he replied, ‘and it will become calm. I know that it is my fault that this great storm has come upon you,’” (Jonah 1:12, NIV). However, refusing this revelation and instruction, the men leaned harder at the oars, trying their best to get back to land in their own strength. The LORD would not allow that. Finally, they gave up, prayed for forgiveness, and tossed the man of God into the churning waters. The storm ceased.
Have you felt the pinch of guilt because of sin in your life, friend? Have you run from God? Has it impacted others? Have you tried hard to fix things, only to have the storm grow stronger around you? I have. The truth of Scripture is that sin must be paid for—either by sinners in a Christless eternity, or by Jesus himself. What we must do is cast our lot upon Another. Cast your sin, your guilt upon Jesus, the better Jonah, the obedient Prophet, the perfect Sacrifice. Let it lay there. Unlike Jonah, Jesus had no personal sin or guilt. He died for all who would come on God’s terms, by grace through faith in him. This is the message of the gospel: Jesus lived the life we could not, died the death we deserve, and was raised again the third day. Trusting Jesus in our place frees us from guilt to obey God. Are you guilty? Cast your lot upon Christ and go free in obedience.
