It was a hot, sticky afternoon in late spring. The gnats hung low like snow clouds as I sloshed along through the tall grass to disassemble the old, rusted outdoor canopy and cooking station.

I made my way through the weeds, wary of snakes and spiders. When I got to the remains of the grill and smoker, it was worse than I thought. Wasps had taken up inside the smoking chamber, vines and weeds had woven their way inside the structure, and the wheels were falling off.

About that time, a voice cried out over the sound of the sermon I was listening to. I looked up to see my dad standing near my parents’ back porch.

“Do you need help?” he called out.

In my apparent self-sufficiency, I responded, “No sir, I’ve got it.” In the back of my mind, I thought to myself, “You idiot. You do not have it.” But it was too late. He was gone.

If you are like me, this situation is common. But, why? We find ourselves in the middle of a mess. Sometimes, it is even a mess that we did not create. The weight is heavy. The way is difficult. The wait is long. Amid the stress and the strain, a voice calls out: “Do you need help?” Us? Too weak? Incapable of cleaning up the chaos? Yeah, right! We are in control. But we do not have it under control. We never do.

After beating back the thorny brush, taking a hammer to a stubborn bolt, and bending low to leverage my knees and back against the weight of the smoker, I was able budge it at last. I wheeled it around, whisking it through the weeds to where my truck sat parked in the yard. With every turn, twist, and tumble, more and more of the mess within the cooker spilled out. Just before I reached the truck bed, the entire contraption lurched forward and folded. The legs with the wheels bent at a 45-degree angle. I was stuck. In a moment of humility, I walked back to my parents’ house and asked where my dad was. He was busy. In my haste, I hustled back to the truck. I could not wait. I would not.