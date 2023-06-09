It was a hot, sticky afternoon in late spring. The gnats hung low like snow clouds as I sloshed along through the tall grass to disassemble the old, rusted outdoor canopy and cooking station.
I made my way through the weeds, wary of snakes and spiders. When I got to the remains of the grill and smoker, it was worse than I thought. Wasps had taken up inside the smoking chamber, vines and weeds had woven their way inside the structure, and the wheels were falling off.
About that time, a voice cried out over the sound of the sermon I was listening to. I looked up to see my dad standing near my parents’ back porch.
“Do you need help?” he called out.
In my apparent self-sufficiency, I responded, “No sir, I’ve got it.” In the back of my mind, I thought to myself, “You idiot. You do not have it.” But it was too late. He was gone.
If you are like me, this situation is common. But, why? We find ourselves in the middle of a mess. Sometimes, it is even a mess that we did not create. The weight is heavy. The way is difficult. The wait is long. Amid the stress and the strain, a voice calls out: “Do you need help?” Us? Too weak? Incapable of cleaning up the chaos? Yeah, right! We are in control. But we do not have it under control. We never do.
After beating back the thorny brush, taking a hammer to a stubborn bolt, and bending low to leverage my knees and back against the weight of the smoker, I was able budge it at last. I wheeled it around, whisking it through the weeds to where my truck sat parked in the yard. With every turn, twist, and tumble, more and more of the mess within the cooker spilled out. Just before I reached the truck bed, the entire contraption lurched forward and folded. The legs with the wheels bent at a 45-degree angle. I was stuck. In a moment of humility, I walked back to my parents’ house and asked where my dad was. He was busy. In my haste, I hustled back to the truck. I could not wait. I would not.
Pride tells us that we do not need help. Pride tells us that we can manage on our own. Pride tells us that we are self-sufficient, successful, secure. Pride tells us we can call our own shots, create our own truth, climb the corporate ladder, and claim whatever destiny we desire. Pride tells us that we do not need assistance, aid, or advice. Pride tells us that we need no God because we can be our own god. Pride lies to us.
I managed to smash the smoker into a few fragments, hammering hollow places and bending others. I piled and pushed the pieces into the back of the truck, bending backwards to balance the awkward remains. That is when I saw it. A single shard of wire mesh had missed the bed and was digging into the paint and trim. What was once a mess became a mistake. In that moment, a flood of thoughts saturated my mind. I began running my fingers over the deep scratches. The brokenness gave birth to blame and bitterness.
“If the cooking station had been taken care of…if someone else had cleaned it up…if I had gotten the proper help.”
That was when God, in His grace, reminded me of the deeper problem: me and the sin that remains in my life.
I did not have to clean up that cooker and canopy that day, I chose to. I did not have to clean it alone, I chose to. I did not have to rush the process without help, I chose to.
The problem was not with others; the problem was with me. The problem was pride.
Do you need help, friend? Are there deep scars, scratches that go beyond the surface in your life? Whether they are there by your own doing or because of the pride of others, I pray we can learn from these gashes that get covered by God’s grace, hard lessons learned from the loving hand of a God who is too good to not give them. We are all hopeless and helpless whether we realize it or not. We all need a Savior to rescue us from the sin of who we are and what we do. Friend, I pray that you recognize your sinful brokenness and realize your need for help. Today, if you hear the Father’s voice calling to you, cry out for rescue, by grace through faith in Jesus, and find that “everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved,” (Romans 10:13, NIV).
