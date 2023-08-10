A sharp pain in my lower abdomen launched me from my camp cot. It was late summer in the sandhills near Cheraw, and I was fast asleep when my body told me that biology was keeping track of my water intake. Attempting to keep quiet and not disturb the other scouts who were lined up on metal bunks like mine, I frantically began feeling around in the dark for my eyeglasses.
My eyes had changed drastically in the previous years, and I required glasses or contact lenses at every waking moment -- especially late-night runs to the outhouse. After fumbling for about a minute, I was worried I would lose the battle. I scrambled out of the tent and into the darkness.
In the distance, I could see the soft orange glow from the lonely light bulb illuminating my destination. I hoofed it across the circular trail that connected all the campsites, uphill, delirious from discomfort. Moments later, upon exiting, my myopic vision had not adjusted to the night when I stumbled and rolled down the gentle hill. I sat up, blinking the blurred world into a whirled confusion. I was lost.
Apart from God’s saving grace in a person’s life, he or she in a similar situation to where I found myself that night. Sin leaves a person blinded to the beauty of Christ, numb to His kindness, deaf to His call, dead to His love. Naturally, we are all born in this stupor. We are stuck on sin’s sandy circular trail that leads us round and round with no known options to find rest. Left to our own devices, we willfully walk in darkness and choose sin and death.
This was the situation that Jesus faced in Matthew 16. On a rare occasion, an unlikely team banded together to confront Him. The Pharisees and the Sadducees were far from friends. The Pharisees were common folk, conservatives, keepers of the Scripture and traditions of the elders. The Sadducees were aristocrats, liberals, politicians who pawned the Scriptures to fit their fancy. The way that Matthew described the scene, it was as if they were acting as a solitary unit in their confrontation with Jesus. Such is the result when sinners find a common enemy.
Matthew painted the portrait of the debaters. They had come with unified purpose to put Jesus to the test, demanding that He perform for them a sign from Heaven to prove His identity. This, however, was not a petition to fill the void of unbelief in their hearts. Rather, this was active disbelief, a willful rejection of Jesus -- His mission and message -- that expected no such sign to occur. Disbelief tests to disprove. The group was blinded to Whom Jesus was and why He had come.
At this point, Mark recorded Jesus’ sorrow over the religious elite’s opposition. Mark stated that Jesus “sighed deeply,” (Mark 8:12, NIV). The heart of God is burdened by the spiritual blindness of humanity. These men had witnessed Jesus’ miracles many times. They had seen Him heal and create and feed. They had heard Him preach and watched His power put on display. And yet, in their blinded state, they would not recognize Him for Who He was. They could not.
Exasperated, Jesus exclaimed, “‘When evening comes, you say, “It will be fair weather, for the sky is red,” and in the morning, “Today it will be stormy, for the sky is red and overcast.” You know how to interpret the appearance of the sky, but you cannot interpret the signs of the times. A wicked and adulterous generation looks for a sign, but none will be given it except the sign of Jonah,’ Jesus then left them and went away,” (Matthew 16:2-4, NIV). The word Matthew used to describe Jesus’ departure was not merely exit, but abandonment, judgment.
That night in the camp, after what seemed like hours of circling the sandy trail, walking into incorrect campsites, worrying about the repercussions for being out after hours, and squinting to search for signs in the dark, the moonbeams shone down on a wooden sign. I leaned in and felt the familiar letters that spelled out our campsite. By God’s grace, although blind, He gave me sight enough to interpret the sign and led me to safety and rest.
Have you interpreted the signs of our times correctly, friend? Have you responded appropriately to the person and work of Jesus? Have you believed the good news of His gospel, the “sign of Jonah?” Jesus is the sign of Jonah -- the One Who lived, died and rose again in our place. Believe His message. Receive your sight. Recognize your blindness and cry out for kindness. May God open your eyes to behold and believe the wonder of the gospel, by grace through faith in Jesus.
