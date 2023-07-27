One of the highlights of my summers for almost a decade has been serving at Mountain Top Youth Camp. Tucked away on an isolated mountain in the foothills of North Carolina, Mountain Top overlooks a sweeping valley that gently rises to meet the sharp ridge near Fancy Gap, Virginia.

On this mountain, the Lord has dealt with sin in my heart, reminded me of the gospel, and clarified the purpose He has placed upon my life. By God’s grace, I have found spiritual healing there in the deepest and most profound ways.

Although I have served as a counselor at another week on the mountain, my heart has always been set on Junior Teen Week at the beginning of the summer. Because of this, I was surprised this past week to receive an invitation from a dear friend to ride up to camp for a single night’s stay at the end of Senior Teen Week to retrieve our church’s campers. I gladly accepted the invitation, but found myself unsure and even unsettled about how things would be when I got to camp. I had little context for how the week had gone. Although I knew many of the counselors, campers, and camp staff, I knew none of the inside jokes, none of the chapel messages, and none of the hurts, heartaches, or hard lessons learned. Even so, I went.

When I walked through the door of the lodge, I was met by a wave of campers who were joyfully surprised to see me there. Many of them had attended Junior Teen Week the month before and were polishing off their summer like I was, with one last stay on the mountain. Everything looked the same -- same camp lodge, same chapel service, same customs. But the whole time I could not escape the feeling that, although I knew this place well and was familiar with much of the music and the theme of the message, I could not have felt more out of place.

On the long ride home the next day, I thought about the whirlwind of that weekend’s events. I considered the hopefulness of my own heart to be back in that place that had meant so much to me, and the confusing way in which that hope was mingled with hesitation. When asked if I enjoyed the trip, I honestly had to pause and wonder. Did I? Certainly, there were aspects that had been encouraging and impactful, but there was also an awkwardness that made things uncomfortable. Then, I thought to myself, “Are there people in our church that feel this way?”