Unless you live under a rock -- no offense to any of our subscribers if you are rock-dwellers -- you probably heard the recent news coming from Conway City Council.

In those early moments, reading and rereading the news, I found my mind spinning, which is not uncommon. Scores of thoughts mingled with emotions as I scanned the headline. The fine line between righteous indignation and all-out anger began to blur. As I considered the proclamation from our mayor that June would now be recognized as “Pride Month,” my chest tightened.

These questions clung to my mind more than any others: How can we communicate the gospel to those who disagree with the Good News concerning Christ? How do we love those with whom we disagree concerning the appropriate boundaries of biblical love? How do we care for those who have deeply connected the concept of care with the act of affirmation? In summary, what does loving our neighbor look like in this situation?

There are no quick fixes. But take heart! The path of following Jesus on God’s terms, by grace alone through faith alone, has no shortcuts. So, these conversations come with the difficult and dangerous calling to authentic discipleship. As I considered how I might respond to our mayor’s proclamation, I was reminded of a familiar passage from the gospels.

In Luke 10, Jesus had just commissioned and sent out his disciples to preach the gospel. Returning with great gladness at the effectiveness of their efforts, Jesus reminded them that the greater hope of following Him was not the results one sees in this life, but the reality that we will enjoy His presence eternally and unhindered by sin in the next life (Luke 10:20).

Then, with doctoral precision, Luke, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, included a weighty episode. In this passage, an expert in religious law appeared on the scene asking perhaps the most important question anyone can, “Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” (Luke 10:25).