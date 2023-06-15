Unless you live under a rock -- no offense to any of our subscribers if you are rock-dwellers -- you probably heard the recent news coming from Conway City Council.
In those early moments, reading and rereading the news, I found my mind spinning, which is not uncommon. Scores of thoughts mingled with emotions as I scanned the headline. The fine line between righteous indignation and all-out anger began to blur. As I considered the proclamation from our mayor that June would now be recognized as “Pride Month,” my chest tightened.
These questions clung to my mind more than any others: How can we communicate the gospel to those who disagree with the Good News concerning Christ? How do we love those with whom we disagree concerning the appropriate boundaries of biblical love? How do we care for those who have deeply connected the concept of care with the act of affirmation? In summary, what does loving our neighbor look like in this situation?
There are no quick fixes. But take heart! The path of following Jesus on God’s terms, by grace alone through faith alone, has no shortcuts. So, these conversations come with the difficult and dangerous calling to authentic discipleship. As I considered how I might respond to our mayor’s proclamation, I was reminded of a familiar passage from the gospels.
In Luke 10, Jesus had just commissioned and sent out his disciples to preach the gospel. Returning with great gladness at the effectiveness of their efforts, Jesus reminded them that the greater hope of following Him was not the results one sees in this life, but the reality that we will enjoy His presence eternally and unhindered by sin in the next life (Luke 10:20).
Then, with doctoral precision, Luke, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, included a weighty episode. In this passage, an expert in religious law appeared on the scene asking perhaps the most important question anyone can, “Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” (Luke 10:25).
In response, Jesus asked the man what the Law says. The man replied, “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind;’ and, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself,’” (Luke 10:27, NIV). Jesus told this man to do the impossible: obey the Law of God to perfection. To promote himself, the lawyer pushed on, “And who is my neighbor?”
This last question opened the door for the gospel message of mercy. Rather than answer with Old Testament Scripture, Jesus told a parable -- a temporal story with eternal significance. Jesus offered this self-justifying religious leader an illustration of what it means to be a neighbor in God’s sight.
Jesus began with a man who was leaving Jerusalem for Jericho. Along the way, bandits attacked, beat him, stripped him and left him for dead. Ah! But the man soon had hope. A priest, one who was ordained to exercise the mercy of God was walking down the road. As he came upon the heap of a man, the priest crossed to the other side of the street and left him as he was but now with less hope.
No sooner had the priest passed from the scene, that a Levite lumbered along. He, too, was one commended by God to care for the physical needs of the priesthood and care for the people. Like the priest before him, the Levite also took the wide angle that does not dare compassion. Both men saw the need. Both men gauged the gap between themselves and the wounded stranger. Both men coolly walked the wide way.
But then, the most unexpected person came to the man’s side. As he told the story, Jesus would have emphasized the man’s religious-cultural background: he was a Samaritan, an enemy of the Jewish people. Unlike those whom he followed at some distance, the Samaritan saw the man and was stirred with compassion. He went to him, bandaged him, cared for him and carried him to find rest. In fact, the only words uttered in the story count the Samaritan’s literal cost. “Look after him,” he said, “and when I return, I will reimburse you for any extra expense you may have,” (Luke 10:35b). Neighbors show mercy.
Friends, may God grant us grace to show this sort of gritty compassion in these difficult days. Write letters. Express concerns. Call City Council. But I beg you not to lose sight of the gospel. May we learn to love sacrificially the way that this unnamed Samaritan did. May we be remembered as those who communicated God’s grace without sacrificing the Truth; as those who called sin what it was, but never failed to meet sinners at their point of need.
Now, “go and do likewise.”
