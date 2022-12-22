This week, we huddle around my parents’ antique kitchen table for the fourth, full and final week of Advent season. I sink into the church pew that borders one long side of the table, lean back, and close my eyes. I have joined my family around this same table for over three decades. What a rich heritage of holy expectation, of waiting and watching and worshiping the Lord Jesus. And, each year, the words of “O Holy Night” grow in their sweetness as my longing deepens to see my Savior, face-to-face, free from sin. The weariness of sin wears on the soul. And when, by God’s grace, he opens our eyes to see that the longings of our heart are only met in Jesus, and he grants us the grace to trust him who appeared once to deal with our sins, the wonder of his worth grips our hearts, and we sense the thrill of hope.
As I have often mentioned, biblical hope is not a wishful thing. Hope, as God intends it, is as sure as the object of its foundation, namely, God himself. Therefore, Advent is a season for hope, for confidence, because it is a season founded on the promises of God. As I think back to my childhood, I distinctly remember a particular Advent season that was framed by longing and hope.
Much to my parents’ chagrin, I have always been a collector and my collections were often as scattered as my feverish childhood attention span. You name it, I had collected it. Rocks, coins, baseball cards—the list was long and grew every year. One fascination that had caught my attention in elementary school was pocket watches. Whether it was from seeing the heroes of old Western films checking the time, or train conductors notifying their patrons of the journey’s progress, I set my sights on acquiring one of these unusual timepieces for myself.
In my yearly list of hopeful longings, I scribbled the thing that had most recently caught my goldfish-like focus. I could hardly stand myself as the seconds ticked by and the boxes on the calendar were crossed off. However, the deeper my family journeyed into Advent season, the closer Christmas Day grew, my concerns increased. Being the child that I was, I had done some reconnaissance of the gifts beneath our tree. Nothing matched my expectations. All the boxes were either too big or too quiet. Day-by-day, I scoured the newest batch of packages only to turn away disappointed.
Perhaps this is where you are in your spiritual life, friend. You have come to this Christmas season with a sense of broken expectations. The box that you traditionally try to package God into has proven yet again to be empty because he did not fit your mold. Perhaps you have experienced profound loss and felt as if he were distant. Maybe you have suffered the deep chronic pain of disease and discovered he offered no physical relief. Or maybe you have found yourself drifting through another holiday season in isolation that cannot be blamed on a pandemic but on a lack of caring community in your life. Whatever your experience, I want to challenge you to reconsider the character of God in the final days of Advent season.
I do not know your story, friend, but I know God’s story of redemption found in the pages of the Bible. In the brokenness of our sin, we could not come to him, so he perfectly came to us. He sinlessly walked this weary world with all its sin-stricken sickness and suffering. He was not indifferent to our condition. Rather, he compassionately condescended to heal the hurting, notice the marginalized, and rescue those lost in sin and selfishness. Jesus took time to see people. And in his holiness and righteousness, he never left someone where they were. He met them in the middle of it, and he carried them out. Your life is no exception.
For years, our family has had a tradition of opening a single gift on Christmas Eve. That evening, my parents produced a small, square box. I shook it with delight and heard the metal chain of the watch scratch against the inside of the wrapping paper. In the most unexpected way, according to their timetable and not mine, my hope was realized, and my joy was full. I learned in that moment that my hope should not have rested on receiving that which I longed for, but on the character of my parents. I should have trusted that what they gave would be for my best. This Christmas, by grace through faith, I pray that you would trust Jesus alone with that same simple faith. And in trusting him, you would sense the thrill of hope only he provides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.