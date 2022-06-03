I remember years ago sitting with my nephews in their living room.

Due to their vivid imaginations, I always enjoyed hearing their thoughts and plans. On this particular day, I asked them the question that often bounces around between adults and children: “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

This question is always entertaining because the possible responses are vastly different and interesting. My first nephew responded matter-of-factly that he would like to be a professional baseball player -- unlikely if he shared my genetics. My second nephew, quick on his feet, informed me, “When I grow up, I want to be a giraffe.”

We live in a world that broadcasts to our young people that they can be and do, think and say whatever comes to mind. Tom Fitzgerald’s famous quip, “If you can dream it, you can do it,” has become the mantra of the next generation. In some ways, this mindset is inspiring. It invites innovation and demands drive and determination. It gives people the chance to be free to dream and do, to be limitless, feel at the surface level as if it would satisfy the longings of our hearts. However, if you are like me, the longer I live, the deeper the conviction grows that I am deeply limited.

At the end of the day, or the beginning for that matter, my nephew will never be a giraffe. No matter how hard he tries or how deeply he desires, the reality that God created him to be him, replete with the gifts and capabilities that he has received. Regardless of the hours of stretching or the leafy greens he consumes, he cannot become that which God did not intend. No matter what the world says, no matter what he can achieve externally, nothing can alter who he is. And who he is will never be a giraffe.

Although it sounds absurd, the world around often preaches a message of freedom along these lines. Essentially, the message states that freedom is being loosed from all constructs and constraints. Freedom is the ability to choose life as you would have it, devoid of consequences. Freedom is being ungrounded. Freedom looks like whatever you desire. In essence, freedom looks like you -- your preferences, purposes, and plans. The world will tell you to pursue yourself, because you are worth it.