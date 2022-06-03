I remember years ago sitting with my nephews in their living room.
Due to their vivid imaginations, I always enjoyed hearing their thoughts and plans. On this particular day, I asked them the question that often bounces around between adults and children: “What do you want to be when you grow up?”
This question is always entertaining because the possible responses are vastly different and interesting. My first nephew responded matter-of-factly that he would like to be a professional baseball player -- unlikely if he shared my genetics. My second nephew, quick on his feet, informed me, “When I grow up, I want to be a giraffe.”
We live in a world that broadcasts to our young people that they can be and do, think and say whatever comes to mind. Tom Fitzgerald’s famous quip, “If you can dream it, you can do it,” has become the mantra of the next generation. In some ways, this mindset is inspiring. It invites innovation and demands drive and determination. It gives people the chance to be free to dream and do, to be limitless, feel at the surface level as if it would satisfy the longings of our hearts. However, if you are like me, the longer I live, the deeper the conviction grows that I am deeply limited.
At the end of the day, or the beginning for that matter, my nephew will never be a giraffe. No matter how hard he tries or how deeply he desires, the reality that God created him to be him, replete with the gifts and capabilities that he has received. Regardless of the hours of stretching or the leafy greens he consumes, he cannot become that which God did not intend. No matter what the world says, no matter what he can achieve externally, nothing can alter who he is. And who he is will never be a giraffe.
Although it sounds absurd, the world around often preaches a message of freedom along these lines. Essentially, the message states that freedom is being loosed from all constructs and constraints. Freedom is the ability to choose life as you would have it, devoid of consequences. Freedom is being ungrounded. Freedom looks like whatever you desire. In essence, freedom looks like you -- your preferences, purposes, and plans. The world will tell you to pursue yourself, because you are worth it.
Dear friends, let me share with you what Jesus says of you. According to Jesus, freedom is never being loosed on your own to do what you want with what you believe is all meant for you. Freedom is not having the opportunity or ability to make choices with no consideration for how it will impact others. Freedom is not the capacity to be whatever or whomever you want. Freedom is much more precious than that. Freedom, in gospel terms, is to be connected to Jesus, to be linked up with him. The picture Jesus paints in Matthew 11 is that of two horses or oxen under the same yoke. Freedom is not to be able to go your own way, it is to walk in step with Jesus having him carry the burdens of your life.
No matter how hard you try, regardless of how much you want it, you will never be free to be everything you desire to be. However, being made in God’s image with untold dignity and worth, you can be in Christ all that God has designed you to be. In him, walking step-by-step, you will never fail to experience the truest freedom and the deepest satisfaction.
Throughout my youth, my dreams were always to become an orthodontist. About seven years ago, however, I received a letter in the mail. Upon opening it, I knew that God was shutting that door to that dream. He was answering my prayer for humility and granting me a deeper measure of patience. I suddenly found myself almost two years out of college with no plans and a very small sense of purpose. I could not be what I had always wanted to be, and that was devastating. Some of you will face this in life if you have not already. In that moment, however, God began to reveal to my heart that somehow my plan had never been his. He had something different. He had made me for ministry.
In the wild of his kindness, God began reorienting my heart, reshaping my mind, and refitting my life for his purposes. He redeemed many poor choices, revealed even more pitiful motives, and called me to follow him. I moved 1,200-miles away, spent five years and many tuition dollars. In that season, I learned two important lessons. First, the gospel is undoubtedly true. We are broken sinners in need of a Savior, Jesus. Second, that Savior is worth following. This is true freedom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.