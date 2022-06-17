Many times, my nieces and nephews have bowed their heads and folded their hands while reciting this simple prayer with a sing-song cadence of thanks: “God, our Father, once again, we are very thankful, we are very thankful. Amen. Amen. AMEN!” It always ends with a little shout. Within this brief prayer of only a few breaths is a powerful reminder of three monumental truths from Scripture.
First, there is the reminder that God reveals himself to his people in the pages of Scripture as a Father. Throughout the Bible, this is seen numerous times. However, the Fatherhood of God is highlighted in Jesus’ earthly ministry. When Jesus speaks, he shares the Father’s words. When Jesus moves, he moves the way the Father would. Jesus put it clearly in response to his disciple Philip’s request to see the Father when he said, “Don’t you know me, Philip, even after I have been among you such a long time? Anyone who has seen me has seen the Father. How can you say, ‘Show us the Father?’” (John 14:9, NIV). Jesus came and showed us the heart of the Father.
Second, within the prayer there is a reminder that God is not just any Father—he is our Father. He is not an apathetic parent sitting back watching his children suffer. He is intimately involved in the innerworkings of our every moment. The hope of the gospel is that, when we come to God by grace through faith in Jesus alone, turning away from our sin and trusting in who Jesus is and what he has done, God becomes our Father, too. The Apostle Paul put it this way, “For those who are led by the Spirit of God are the children of God. The Spirit you received does not make you slaves, so that you live in fear again; rather, the Spirit you received brought about your adoption to sonship. And by him we cry, ‘Abba, Father.’ The Spirit himself testifies with our spirit that we are God’s children” (Romans 8:14-16, NIV). The Spirit reminds us again and again of the finished work of Jesus, and that trusting in him, Jesus’ Father and our Father are one and the same.
Third, within the prayer there is a reminder that the proper posture towards God is a consistent attitude of thanksgiving. In the case of this prayer, the reason for thanksgiving is food. My nieces and nephews broadcast for us that whatever food is placed before them, their heart toward God our Father is a heart of gratitude. The Psalmist David sang it like this, “Know that the Lord is God. It is he who made us, and we are his; we are his people, the sheep of his pasture. Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name,” (Psalm 100:3-4, NIV). There is a sense of not only satisfaction, but also serenity. The children pray this prayer before knowing what they will receive. There is trust involved that goes deeper than circumstance. They trust that, come what may—broccoli, cabbage, or green beans—they have determined to respond with a trustful posture of gratitude because our Father is good. We can trust that which he offers to us.
Today, friend, I do not know what kind of earthly father you have had or have been. I am unaware of the brokenness of your past or present. But this I know: Jesus reveals to us the Father’s heart, and he is good. He longs for us, not out of his own need, but to meet our needs. He delights to display his glory through our lives, forgiving our sins and redeeming our brokenness. He is utterly unique in the universe; unlike any other father or father figure you have had. He never breaks promises. He never forgets needs. He is never abusive or absent or antagonistic. In his holiness, we could not come near to him, so he sent his Son, Jesus, to draw us to himself.
This week, as we celebrate Father’s Day, I pray that you will be reminded of the Father’s goodness and grace, his holiness and justice. I pray that you will recognize and admit your sin and confess your deep need for his forgiveness. I hope that you will obey his command to come to Jesus and receive the full benefits of adoption that come by grace through faith in him. Receive him as Father. And then, alongside my nieces and nephews, you can softly pray, trusting even before you receive from him, “God, our Father, once again, we are very thankful, we are very thankful. Amen. Amen. AMEN!” I hope the joy of knowing him might even make you give a little shout at the end, too.
