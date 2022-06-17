Many times, my nieces and nephews have bowed their heads and folded their hands while reciting this simple prayer with a sing-song cadence of thanks: “God, our Father, once again, we are very thankful, we are very thankful. Amen. Amen. AMEN!” It always ends with a little shout. Within this brief prayer of only a few breaths is a powerful reminder of three monumental truths from Scripture.

First, there is the reminder that God reveals himself to his people in the pages of Scripture as a Father. Throughout the Bible, this is seen numerous times. However, the Fatherhood of God is highlighted in Jesus’ earthly ministry. When Jesus speaks, he shares the Father’s words. When Jesus moves, he moves the way the Father would. Jesus put it clearly in response to his disciple Philip’s request to see the Father when he said, “Don’t you know me, Philip, even after I have been among you such a long time? Anyone who has seen me has seen the Father. How can you say, ‘Show us the Father?’” (John 14:9, NIV). Jesus came and showed us the heart of the Father.

Second, within the prayer there is a reminder that God is not just any Father—he is our Father. He is not an apathetic parent sitting back watching his children suffer. He is intimately involved in the innerworkings of our every moment. The hope of the gospel is that, when we come to God by grace through faith in Jesus alone, turning away from our sin and trusting in who Jesus is and what he has done, God becomes our Father, too. The Apostle Paul put it this way, “For those who are led by the Spirit of God are the children of God. The Spirit you received does not make you slaves, so that you live in fear again; rather, the Spirit you received brought about your adoption to sonship. And by him we cry, ‘Abba, Father.’ The Spirit himself testifies with our spirit that we are God’s children” (Romans 8:14-16, NIV). The Spirit reminds us again and again of the finished work of Jesus, and that trusting in him, Jesus’ Father and our Father are one and the same.