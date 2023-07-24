As many of you know, I was born and raised in Conway. I know these streets and sidewalks well.
I spent summers swimming the Waccamaw and cannot recollect missing a Christmas parade downtown. That is, until 2016 when the Lord turned my life upside down and moved me to Dallas, Texas to attend seminary. Now, seven years later, I find myself two years into writing this column for Waccamaw Publishers and am reminded of the sweet journey that the Lord led me down to bring me back home.
The season of life God granted me in Dallas was formative. I woke up on a blistering August morning to find myself in a strange place laced with concrete and devoid of trees and flowing water. The summers were hot and dry. The winters were brief but bitter.
During those five years, I lived through an earthquake, tornadoes, and flash flooding. I learned about storm sirens, barbecue that was not pork, and the fact that a person ought to buy pointed cowboy boots because it is difficult to kill spiders in the corner with round or square-toed boots. More than anything, God taught me much of His character, His scandalous kindness and grace that seek sinners out of the overflow of His love. This was perhaps most clearly demonstrated in the winter of 2018.
When I had moved to Dallas, stubborn sinner that I am, I laid out numerous “fleeces” to determine God’s will. I prayed a specific list daily. My prayers sounded something like this: “Lord, if you really want me to go, You will have to provide me with scholarships, a job, an apartment…” The list lengthened as my courage crumbled. One-by-one, the Lord graciously answered every prayer.
Interestingly, however, the scholarship that He provided was only good for two years. My program was four years long. Although no mathematician, I could do the simple subtraction to see that I would not have enough to cover the full tuition. In my mind, however, that was a distant problem. So, I uprooted and moved.
When 2018 rolled around, the math that I had neglected two years before began to catch up with me. I felt the pinch of an empty bank account. Working two jobs still left me stretching loose ends, praying the Lord would make them meet. Finally, in December, I received my tuition statement for the spring semester. I examined my savings account, which I knew was empty. The numbers circled my thoughts like buzzards. I had to make a drastic decision and was left with three options. First, I could take out a student loan -- an option my father always warned me to avoid at all costs. Second, I could take a leave of absence or remove myself entirely from the program after five semesters of work. Third, I could humble myself and cry out for help.
Friend, when I consider this story from my life, I am reminded of the better story of the gospel. Truly, I owed a much deeper debt than a semester’s worth of seminary tuition. You do, too.
The Bible teaches us that sin leaves us bankrupt spiritually before a holy God. We have no resources of ourselves from which to draw and pay the sin-debt we owe to our Creator-Judge. Regardless of our efforts, we could never lift such a lofty liability; we could never earn in a limitless number of lifetimes the removal of the eternal sin-debt we owe to God. Like an unpaid ticket or a belly-up bank note, the weight of sin hangs over humanity.
In that season, God gave me the grace to humbly ask for help. I reached out to a good friend with connections in the wider world. This friend found a donor whose story sounded much like mine, but without the debt. Like me, he was a single man and a military chaplain. When he was presented with my story, he reached out with a desire to help. In my joy, I hoped for a partial scholarship. I began calculating. “If he gives me…I can move this amount here…” All my scheming could not prepare me for the wave of grace that flooded my soul with a simple email. I read the words again and again, speechless. “I may have someone who will do the [full amount].”
I am thankful that God’s story does not stop with our debt. Rather, the gospel of Jesus goes on to redemption, payment and forgiveness for any who come to Him on His terms: by grace through faith in Jesus. May this be your story, friend.
“He forgave us all our sins, having canceled the charge of our legal indebtedness, which stood against us and condemned us; he has taken it away, nailing it to the cross,” (Colossians 2:14b – 15).
