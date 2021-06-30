We’re pleased to see that Coastal Carolina University and Conway National Bank have agreed to continue holding the CNB Kickoff Classic at Brooks Stadium.
When the bank and the university announced the initial partnership in 2019, the timing was ideal: it allowed Coastal to debut an expanded stadium to the community and it coincided with a milestone year for the event.
So it’s not surprising that the parties have agreed to renew the agreement for three years. In fact, when the bank approached Coastal about hosting the 30th edition of the Classic, CNB officials didn’t want it to be a one-time deal.
Although the Classic has had several homes over the years — including Brooks Stadium from 2004-2007 during the fledgling days of the Chanticleer football program — it seems appropriate that an event featuring all nine of the county’s public high schools (plus Waccamaw) be held in the county’s largest sports venue.
Brooks offers 21,000 seats, ample room to accommodate the local fan bases of the 10 schools.
The arrangement will also allow fans from throughout the county to experience football at a Division I stadium, particularly at a time when Coastal is thriving.
The Chanticleers are coming off a banner season that included hosting ESPN’s “College GameDay,” beating No. 8 BYU and reaching a bowl game. They finished the year with an 11-1 record.
And for the local athletes?
“They get to play in a venue that’s a bit overwhelming,” said Chuck Jordan, one of the founders of the annual jamboree. “I think it’s a win-win. Coastal obviously recognizes that the more people they get on their campus, the better. That campus is beautiful. They need to show it off.”
The former Conway High coach is right.
Since its founding in 1990, the Kickoff Classic has helped the community celebrate the start of football season. The event features a series of short scrimmages between the local teams. It’s never been a moneymaker for the bank and follows a traditional, minimalist approach: the bank provides T-shirts for the players, coaches and cheerleaders. There are no vendors and there’s limited marketing.
Simply put, it’s always been about the schools and the community.
After the pandemic canceled last year’s event, we expect many people will be ready to return to a bustling stadium and kick off the season.
The event is scheduled for Aug. 13.
We hope it’s a classic.
