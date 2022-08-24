I hope Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s bold strategy of busing illegal immigrants to places like Washington, D.C. and New York City will achieve its political goal.
Texas and other states on the southern border with Mexico are struggling to keep up with the staggering number of illegal immigrants crossing the Rio Grande River.
Starting in July, Gov. Abbott began offering illegal immigrants a free bus ride to Washington, D.C., with assurances they would be cared for when they arrived at the nation’s Capitol.
Initially, those taking the long bus ride were accommodated. But, as the trickle of illegal immigrants became a flood, mayors of Washington and New York have angrily criticized the Texas governor for shipping thousands of illegal immigrants to their cities.
Frankly, I admire Abbott’s decision.
During the Biden administration, the illegal immigrant problem at the southern border has become horrendous.
Former President Donald Trump had lessened the flow of border crossings and the wall he had begun to build could have been a strong deterrent.
President Biden’s policies have led to record illegal immigration.
In recent week, Venezuelans fleeing harsh conditions in their country have almost overwhelmed U.S. border agents.
They cannot be expelled under Title 42 because Mexico will not take them. Venezuela does not have an agreement with the United States to accept deportation flights.
According to the Border Patrol, 110,467 Venezuelans entered the United States illegally in the first nine months of 2022.
Compare that to 47,408 in the entire 2021 fiscal year.
Unfortunately there’s a human side to this political game of wills.
So many illegal immigrants are being bused that the social programs in Washington and New Yorks are struggling to meet the needs.
Many of the immigrants are destitute. They have been sleeping on park benches. Homeless shelters have reached capacity and welfare agencies and churches have depleted donations.
All of these deplorable conditions were caused by Biden administration policies that opened the floodgate to illegal immigration into the United States.
Gov. Abbott’s policy of busing these immigrants to other cities certainly brings the nation’s focus back to the southern border and the failed policies of the current administration.
The New York Times asked on illegal immigrant why they came to the U.S.
“On TikTok we saw that people were easily getting into the United States,” replied one of them.
A message like that is simply an open invitation that should not have been issued.
