Jane Hilton must have been quite a woman.
Hilton lived in Brown Swamp, a rural community located a few miles northwest of Conway, during the Civil War era.
Charles Mack Todd wrote a book about some of the people who lived in Brown Swamp and Hilton’s named appears numerous times.
Before the Civil War, Hilton lost her first husband, Dock Brill. About the time the Civil War broke out she married John Brewton, who soon enlisted in the Confederate Army and left.
Todd relates in his book that the newly-wed Hilton had an affair with a mulatto negro handyman who worked for her and she had a son named John.
Her second husband died of exposure in the army and she was widowed for a second time.
“About the close of the war, she was married the third time,” wrote Todd. “But she was a fine woman, and in spite of the accusation of bearing a child for a negro man, she was loved and respected by the whole community. She was a leader in the societies of the community, the home, the school and the church. She was an expert midwife, and in many ways took the place of a doctor by expertly administering home remedies.”
Because she was so popular, her son grew up, joined the church, courted and married a beautiful blonde woman and as life went on they reared 10 children, all who were accepted into society without the usual ostracism normally associated with that time period.
Hilton was an accomplished midwife and “home remedy” expert, serving as a root doctor of sorts.
According to Todd, doctors were not readily available.
“To get a doctor someone had to mount a horse and gallop a dozen miles or more to the doctor’s home of office,” he wrote. “...But those doctor practitioners of those days were great men with big hearts and with a love for humanity that is almost unequaled.”
Hilton delivered many babies in Brown Swamp and surrounding communities.
Todd wrote that Hilton used the sap of pine that had dry-rotted, beaten up into fine powder like snuff, tied up in a thin cloth, to dust the baby’s navel cord, to dry it and make it heal faster. The same concoction was used to cure diaper rash.
Dysentery was a common complaint. Hilton instructed her patients to chew the bark of a scrub myrtle bush and swallow the juice.
If you had boils, Hilton used plaster, sugar, soap, fat meat soaked in spirits of turpentine or the milky juice from a wild comgrey bush to draw it to a head.
For sore eyes, the patient was held down with eyes wide open and mother’s breast milk poured into them.
Headaches were treated with a piece of brown paper wet in camphor to the forehead. For more severe headaches, Hilton applied powdered mustard seed and bound the treatment to the forehead until it blistered.
Measles were treated with hot toddies and sheep manure tea.
Hilton treated warts by having the patient rub them with a yellow grain of corn, and throw it over the left shoulder to a black hen. Warts generally disappeared within three days.
Hilton made her children wear around their necks a small ball of assofoetida around their necks. Each day the children would suck on the cloth ball.
“I have raised all of my own youngens and grand-youngens, without ever having a doctor treat a single one of them, except when they had smallpox vaccinations and then I had to doctor them my own self fer the poor things arms nearly rotted off,” Hilton said.
Home remedies were perhaps a greater success than they deserved because everyone believed in their merits.
But, who’s to say?
