When people launch their boats at the Conway Marina for a fun day on the Waccamaw River, few realize that one of the largest lumber mills in the United States once operated there.
The Conway Lumber Co., organized in 1902 by D.W. Raper, hired H.W. Ambrose of Wilmington, N.C. to be its general manager and under his leadership the mill grew to be the second largest lumber mill on the Atlantic Cost.
It employed 400 men and shipped 140 railroad cars of lumber a month to Northern markets during its glory days.
In the early 1900s, lumber, not tourists, spurred development of Horry County’s coastline.
In fact, the first railroad to Myrtle Beach, which opened in 1900, was built to haul lumber for the Burroughs and Collins Co. When much of the forested lands along the coast had been clear-cut, Burroughs and Collins helped open up vast new forests west of Conway for timber operations.
Aynor, for example, owes its existence to B&C’s timber operations which helped feed Conway Lumber Co.
Writing in a 1986 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly, Tom Fetter observed “When the Aynor branch was completed, the Conway Lumber Co. began to lay several lumber branches into the Gunter’s Island areas. Gunter’s Island was the name given to the large 30,000-acre area laying between the Little Pee Dee River and the Pee Dee Road, running south from near Galivants Ferry to…the village of Dongola. The island was well known in the Independent Republic for its fine pine and cypress timber, but it was also known for its smooth corn whiskey and its own native dialect.”
The timber from the island was hauled to the Conway Lumber Co. sawmill and the lumber was shipped to markets by rail and riverboats, according to Fetter.
Transporting tourists was an afterthought. The railroad from Conway to New Town (as Myrtle Beach was originally known) would occasionally hook up a couple excursion cars and transport folks to the coast for a day of enjoyment at the beach.
But, the day-to-day purpose of the railroad was to transport timber to the Conway sawmill.
“The mill at Conway now cut as much as 100,000 feet of lumber per day, six days a week,” wrote Fetter.
The sawmill utilized six locomotives to transport timber from nearly all points of Horry and Georgetown counties.
In 1914, the Conway Lumber Co. sawmill burned to the ground.
“The townspeople and workers backed the company in rebuilding the plant and in a matter of months the mill was completely rebuilt and was soon processing lumber faster than ever,” wrote Fetter.
The mill was also plagued by a problem that continues to confront Conway.
Periodically floods would inundate the sawmill grounds and much of the tracks in the swamps would be under water, too.
The Depression hit the company hard.
Operations gradually wound down and eventually closed. However, the New South Lumber Co. part of the gigantic Canfor company, continues to be a large producer of lumber using Horry County timber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.