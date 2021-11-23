Big Joe Sarkis liked to boast he was the first foreign born citizen to settle in Horry County.

While that may be debatable, there is little doubt that Big Joe was one of the most colorful characters to ever set up a shack at Myrtle Beach.

Joe Sarkis and his wife Jennie moved to Conway in 1904. He was of Lebanese descent and his wife was of German descent.

The Sarkis were peddlers traveling by covered wagon selling all kinds of merchandise from house to house.

Shortly after moving to Conway, Joe went into the fishing business at a time when there were only eight or 10 houses at Myrtle Beach.

He built a small sand floor cabin near Withers Swash.

His daughter, Mary Sarkis Hobeika, recalled those early days.

“We lived in a small beach shack at the fishery. Daddy used to catch fish by the hundreds of barrels. They don’t catch fish like that anymore,” she recalled. “When he caught those big hauls of fish, people would come from all over to buy salt fish for the winter.”

Jennie turned her culinary skill to good use feeding hungry visitors. For 25 cents, she served a plate of piping hot fried fish and fluffy rice. She handed the meal through the door of the cabin and her customers sat on a sand dune and ate heartily of the fresh-caught seafood.

During the off-season, the Sarkis family lived in Conway. Jennie would pack a peddler’s bag with laces, combs and other interesting items and go door-to-door selling them.

Jennie also operated Conway’s first candy store.

Big Joe opened a restaurant that specialized in seafood. Always accommodating to his customers, he also fixed Southern favorites such as chitlins and collard greens.

Joe was generous about feeding hungry indigents. At his funeral in 1939 one of the most distinguished gentlemen in Conway whispered to another, “Joe sure fed a lot of hungry people.”

Big Joe Sarkis knew how to tell a good story.

“Big Joe loved loved to talk and the Conway policemen kept a chair for him in their office where he regaled them with stories,” said Mrs. Hobeika.