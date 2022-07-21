When Charleston fell to Sir Henry Clinton in 1780, Francis Marion, known in later years as the Swamp Fox, beat a hasty retreat to Little River where his brother Isaac lived.
There, he began recruiting other patriots to fight a guerilla war that eventually chased the British out of the Carolinas.
Although no major battles were fought in Horry County during the Revolutionary War, Marion and his band of patriots traveled extensively through the area.
Much of the action in which Gen. Marion was involved happened around Georgetown.
One of his commanders, Peter Horry, served under him with great distinction and this county is named for him.
Ted L. Gragg, writing in the Vol. 9, No. 1 edition of Independent Republic Quarterly, recounted the one skirmish of note that took place in Horry County during the Revolutionary War.
According to Gragg, this section of South Carolina had its share of residents, loyal to the crown, known at Tories.
One was Major Micajah Ganey.
He formed a band of Tories that raided from Georgetown to North Carolina.
During an engagement with patriots, Ganey was shot in the mouth and he lost most of his teeth.
In a subseqent engagement near Georgetown, he was terribly injured when bayonetted from behind.
While the bayonet was being removed, someone asked him how he felt.
“It gives great pain but not nearly half so bad as when Mr. Green’s ball knocked my teeth down my throat,” recounted Gragg.
The Battle of Bear Bluff took place April 1, 1781 a few miles north of Conway (then called Kingston) between loyalists and a small patriot force.
“A band of patriot militiamen converged on a farm at Bear Bluff and stopped between a sheep pen and barn, about 150 yeards from the main farmhouse,” wrote Gragg.
Gragg said a wisp of smoke curled upward from a dying campfire as the patriots creeped toward the sleeping Tories.
Capt. Daniell Morrall scrambled to his feet and yelled “Charge” as his men rushed toward the Torie camp.
“The rattle of musket fire shattered the dawn’s quiet. The startled Tories rolled from their blankets and ran for their horses,” wrote Gragg. “Firing, they fell back to a hill behind the farmhouse.
Returning fire struck militiaman John Roberts in the right breast but he survived.
The Tories made a dash for Bear Bluff on the Waccamaw River and then tumbled down the bank.
“The British loyalists scrambled down the bluff. Some jumped their horses off the bluff into the river,” wrote Gragg. “Throwing their weapons away, the Tories begin to swim for the far side. Some hung to the horses’ tails. They reached the other side and disappeared into the dark forest.”
The skirmish ended almost as quickly as it started.
Although troop movements through what is now known as Horry County were relatively rare, many local citizens fought in the Revolutionary war.
Jeremiah Vereen, Ezekiel Cooper, John Sarvis Jr., Richard Green Jr., Mathias Vaught, and Robert Conway are among those mentioned by Gragg.
