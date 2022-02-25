The group of students laughed as they sauntered across the parking lot of our seminary housing complex.
It seemed odd to me that they would all be awake and dressed so nicely that early in the middle of the week. As they approached, I remember the moment of realization that dawned on my foggy Wednesday morning mind: on their foreheads there was a soot-smeared cross. It was Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent.
For years, I marveled at this strange season, often confusing Lent and lint and curiously wondering what Easter had to do with our dryer catch in the laundry room. Obviously, I knew very little about it. As a child, I knew that this was a time of year that involved fasting, giving up things that we enjoyed on a regular basis and filling that empty space with spiritually disciplined rhythms of prayer and Bible reading. Back then, I also knew that Lent was somehow connected to Easter, though I was never quite sure how. Years later, in high school, I learned that Lent officially began on Ash Wednesday, forty fasting days before Easter Sunday, and that it was commemorated with a cross of ash being smeared onto the believer’s hand or forehead -- a reminder, but of what?
Lent is a sober season of reflection. Laurence Stookey, in his book, Calendar: Christ’s Time for the Church, outlines three purposes of Lent for three distinct audiences.
First, historically, Lent has been a season of preparation for those new converts who would traditionally be baptized on Easter Sunday and find full admittance into the Church community. It was a time set aside for reflecting upon the grace of God extended to those who would receive by faith the merits of Christ on their account.
Second, Lent was also a season of reflection for those believers who had already believed and received God’s grace through faith in Christ and were faithfully leaning into that grace, moment-by-moment. For us, it is a season of considering the remaining brokenness of our own lives and groaning for the future day when Christ will return to completely fulfill his work of redemption in this sin-spun world. Third, Lent is a season for those who have backslidden, forsaken and failed. It is a time to reevaluate, repent and return to the Savior and his people.
This beautiful time of contemplation and confession, reflection and returning begins before the Lord on Ash Wednesday with a smudge of soot. Ash Wednesday confronts us with the painful reminder of the reality of death, telling us of the reality of Christ’s substitutionary sacrifice in our place, the ongoing but broken reign of sin in this world, meanwhile looking in hope to the future day when he will destroy death forever. Lent, being framed by the reality of death, provides the starting point from which we as the Church begin our journey in Christ’s steps as we follow him by faith to Golgotha. How appropriate that we who are people of the cross, called to a cruciform life of dying to ourselves, would begin this season with the cross branded upon our hands and our heads with ash -- the somber soot of what was once life, charred remains of a life cut short.
This Ash Wednesday, whether you celebrate or not, friend, I invite you to consider the reality of death. You cannot escape it. Its fingers have touched every aspect of our lives. Paul explains in 1 Corinthians 15 that the point at which sin made contact with God’s good creation was death. It is because of sin and death that we suffer in our severed relationship with God, creation and one another. Because of sin, unless Christ returns, we will all die.
However, the great Christian hope is that, whether we live or die, we who have received the merciful salvation of God by grace through faith in Jesus Christ can face every moment with confidence. So, as you consider the reality of death, I challenge you to consider your standing before God. Could you receive the cross of ash with confidence knowing that Christ has died the death you deserved and rescued you according to his grace? Do you have a hope that can withstand every moment of this life and carry you confidently into the next? Ash Wednesday is about death, yes, but it is also about life. As we fast and feel the stab of hunger, as we groan and feel the grip of death that still remains to be ultimately destroyed, may we look to him who is our substitute, Jesus Christ, and find in him the strength to take one more step towards the cross and the resurrection. And, like my friends years ago, may we find joy and laughter amid the lingering sorrow.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
■ Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway, will hold its Annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament March 12. The gym opens at 8:30 a.m. and play begins at 9 a.m. sharp. There will be a free lunch. Call Lee McCormick at (843) 340-2817 or Dave Rickert at (843) 248-3488.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items, and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
■ First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway will hold Lenten Organ Meditations March 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6 at noon.
Laura Candler-White, Randy Page, Mary Moller and Billy Fallaw will be the organists.
Myrtle Beach / The Coast
The Catholic Community at Carolina Forest will hold Ash Wednesday masses March 2 at 4:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. in St. Elizabeth Seton School, 1300 Carolina Forest Blvd. Everyone is invited to join them as they start their Lenten journey to Christ’s Resurrection on Easter Sunday. Parking is available in front of the school.
■ The thrift store at Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach is now open each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out to browse and buy, and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach will hold Old-Fashion Sunday March 6 immediately following the 11 a.m. service.
They are going to dress old-fashioned, and enjoy this Sunday event as they did in the past when all gathered together after worshiping the Lord to focus on Him. This event will feature games, a cookout, inflatables, fellowship and more. Invite others to see how much joy people can get from being the family of God at MBCC. Please join them! They promise to have plenty!
■ We’re All God’s Children (WAGC), a local nonprofit organization, is seeking volunteers for a life-changing short-term mission trip to Zambia, Africa.
The trip will be Aug. 6-21 as the group serves God by serving others. On this short-term mission trip volunteers will get to work directly with residents in several small rural villages providing a service and making memories that will last a lifetime!
Anticipated projects for this year’s trip include child evangelism, teacher and classroom support, hosting a variety of workshops, and installing a clean water well. Additionally, they will be offering several free vision clinics where villagers are examined and provided with free prescription eyeglasses, if needed. No experience is necessary, training will be provided. All ages from teens to seniors are welcome to apply. This is a wonderful trip for a parent and teenage child.
WAGC has been working in Zambia since 2010 and has established strong ties with the villages served there. They have installed clean water wells, helped build schools, held free vision clinics, taught the teachers and shared the gospel of Christ with thousands living in extreme poverty.
“If you have felt God calling you to serve His people in a more intimate way and love to travel, this is a great opportunity,” according to Carol Fanelli, founder of WAGC. “Our base of operations include a mission house with electricity and plumbing, but every day we travel out to bush communities and experience life in a rural African village.”
WAGC is a 503(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Myrtle Beach. WAGC is committed to sharing the light and love of Christ to the underserved and partners with organizations and individuals who live in the areas we serve and understand the needs of the people.
Anyone interested should contact Carol Fanelli at info@wereallgodschildren.org or 717-278-0979 or visit www.WereAllGodsChildren.org
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, THE DEEP DIVE is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or do wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much-needed food and necessities to the needy in this community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ New Beginnings Monthly Food Distribution - Drive-Thru is held at the Church of the Resurrection on the third Saturday of every month, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Northbound side, Surfside Beach 29577 (843) 215-4500.
This is a call for volunteers as well as a notice about this Holiday distribution for people in need. Email janebuck@sccoast.net regarding volunteer opportunities and other questions.
The Enhanced Holiday Food Distribution is a no-cost event in partnership with Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and the Lowcountry Food Bank, held on the third Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Cars begin lining up at 7 a.m.
Upcoming dates are March 19 and April 16.
Hablamos Español.
■ Temple Emanu-el by the Sea, 406 65th Ave. north in Myrtle Beach is a conservative group. Call (843) 449-5552.
Rabbi Avi Perets www.mbsynagogue.org Facebook
Services are available on Zoom and at the Temple.
VAYAKHEL, Feb. 26
FRIDAY: 6 p.m.
SHABBAT: 10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.” Call: (843) 449-5552.
Advanced Hebrew
Education Wednesday
12:45-1:45 p.m.
Adult Education
2 p.m.-3 p.m., Rosen Center or Zoom
Book: Jewish Literacy by Joseph Telushkin
Current events, videos and discussion
Hebrew School
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
The Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund is open to all Jewish College students. Applications are available in the temple office.
Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
Helping Hand
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach is in need of the following items: deodorant, peanut butter and jelly
Drop off items in the box in the Rosen Center lobby.
Violins of Hope SC will be held April 24 at 4 p.m. in the Myrtle Beach High School Music & Arts Center at 3302 Robert M. Parkway, Myrtle Beach, 29572.
Go to https://violinsofhopescticketspice.com/violins-of-hope-sc for tickets.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.