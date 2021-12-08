The F.G. Burroughs steamer, part of the Waccamaw Line of Steamers owned by the Burroughs and Collins Company, was built in 1898.
It was the largest and best of the line of steamers. It was 125 feet long and could carry 130 passengers and 150 tons of freight.
In an article written by the late Rick McIver for the Independent Republic Quarterly, the fate of the ship was revealed.
According to McIver, the Waccamaw Line ceased operation in 1919 and the boat was sold to interests in Georgetown. The top structure was torn off and the boat converted to a ferry for hauling cars and passengers to Pawleys Island.
The last time it was seen it was on a mud flat in the Sampit River.
The depot for the Waccamaw Line was a large warehouse near the Main Street Bridge. It is currently being demolished to make way for a new restaurant.
The late Sonny Stilley recorded an interesting conversation he had with Joe Horry, a black man who worked once on the tugboats on the Waccamaw River.
Stilley: Did you work on a tugboat?
Horry: Yes sir, I worked on one as an engineer. I was the only Negro who slept on sheets on the whole river.
Stilley: How many other men worked on the boat?
Horry: Somtimes it was 10 to 25, according to the amount of freight we had to load and unload.
Stilley: Where did they sleep?
Horry: They slept right where they fell.
Stilley: How did you miss those sand bars?
Horry: We had a man named Palsey and he could tread water real good. We would put a rope around him and let him go ahead of the boat. As long as his feet did not hit bottom, we knew it was all right, but when his chest rose up, we knew it was time to back off.
Stilley: How did you manage in cold weather?
Horry: Weather didn’t make no difference. When ice was on the banks, we would put him in and when we were over the sand banks we would pull him in, take him to the engine room and rub him down with towels. And, he never did ketch a cold.
Stilley: Did you know Capt. Cushman?
Horry: Yes sir, he was a good captain. When Capt. Cushman was steering the boat he might strip down to the waist, but when we docked, he would put on that coat he had with those shiny brass buttons before he walked out on the deck.
According to McIver, Joe was given a job on a steamer when he was 11-year-old. Under the tutelage of Capt. Thompson, he learned to read and write. He became an accomplished river pilot and also an excellent cook.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
SOURCE: Horry County Historical Society. To learn more, visit its website at horrycountyhistory.org See past articles from this newspaper at robertson-blog.com.
