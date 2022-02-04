Are you my new neighbor? The whisper of a voice floated on the breeze across our shaded courtyard. I was frustratedly fumbling with my keys and fighting to balance a stack of paperwork in the perpetual Dallas wind.
Startled, I turned to find the source of the question that had echoed up to me from the ground level. There, complete with a pastel flannel nightgown and thick-lensed glasses, was Mary Lou.
Thinking that she needed assistance, I dropped my papers, pen and phone on the doormat and bumbled back downstairs to offer whatever help I could. As I approached the front door of the townhouse I had assumed was vacant, I noticed she was smiling.
She offered me a weathered hand and repeated her question. “No ma’am,” I answered. “I’m not new. I have lived here about a year.” Assuming that perhaps she was new to the neighborhood, I followed up with, “When did you move in?”
“1965,” she said.
“Oh, then, yes! In that case, I am your new neighbor.”
We both laughed. Mary Lou never knew it, but she was an answer to prayer.
In the weeks prior, I had reached out to a local Dallas pastor regarding an internship that I was pursuing for my seminary program. He had asked me a typical diagnostic question that every seminary student is asked: What area of pastoral ministry would you like to grow in? The words blurted out of my mouth as if I had been holding them in for decades, “Visitation. I want to learn how to do effective pastoral visitation.” He looked at me with wide, perplexed eyes. It turns out that they didn’t do much of that, but they would work something out.
I had begun praying that the Lord would provide people in my life to whom I could minister, that he would navigate my steps so that I would learn how to visit well with people. When Mary Lou called out to me, the stack of papers I was holding was the paperwork for my internship.
In a matter of months, Mary Lou invited me into her home regularly which truly was like stepping back in time with her. Amid her 1960’s era decor, Mary Lou opened up about her life -- all 94 years of it. She told me about growing up in North Texas, living on a farm and being bathed in a “#3 washtub.” She spoke of losing her father to tuberculosis as a young girl and being resented by her mother. Having worked as a civilian office administrator for the Army overseas to fund her brother’s education, she proudly showcased his portrait in his Texas A&M Aggie cadet uniform. Next to him stood the picture of her late husband, Bob, in his Air Force blues.
She reminisced about being the Republican chairwoman for Dallas County during the Reagan and Bush years and rattled off the names of most of the presidents from Kennedy onward whom she had met at some point. And for all that Mary Lou had seen and accomplished, she told me that one of the greatest blessings of her life was being my neighbor.
The more I visited Mary Lou, the deeper my conviction grew that visitation for a believer in Jesus Christ is simply learning, day-by-day, what it means to be a biblical neighbor. It is not someone who shares your perspective or preferences. It is someone with whom you share mercy, God’s kindness. When confronted by a self-justifying legal expert, Jesus was presented with two questions: (1) What must I do to inherit eternal life? And (2), who is my neighbor? Jesus made the direct connection that when we know God in a saving way, we live differently towards those around us (Luke 10:25-37). When our hearts are made right before God, always ever by grace through faith in Jesus, we choose mercy for our neighbors.
Friend, you may not have the slightest inclination to visit with your neighbor. Perhaps they do not share your political perspectives, social status or experiences. They may have a lifestyle totally different from yours. The best news is that Jesus Christ came into the world as the ultimate neighbor. He came to those who were totally unlike him, sinners. And yet, he perfectly came as one of us to show mercy to any who would come to him by grace through faith. Today would be Mary Lou’s 97th birthday. As I look back upon our friendship, I see with increasing clarity that though I walked to her, she was the one who visited me. She was my neighbor. And I am reminded that, of all the blessings God has given, the greatest is to know him through his Son, Jesus Christ. And behind that, it is to be your neighbor.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
■ Goretown Missionary Baptist Church, 581 S.C. 348, Loris will hold revival services with Brother Robert Brown, evangelist, Feb. 7-11, 7 p.m. There will be special singing nightly.
■ Homewood Baptist Church invites everyone to a Remembrance Service to honor the ones who have passed away since the beginning of 2020. The service, to be held Feb. 9 at 7 p.m., will include a time of remembrance, music, Scripture and prayer.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items, and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
Myrtle Beach / The Coast
■ The thrift store at Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach is now open each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out to browse and buy, and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, THE DEEP DIVE is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or do wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much-needed food and necessities to the needy in this community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ New Beginnings Monthly Food Distribution - Drive-Thru is held at the Church of the Resurrection on the third Saturday of every month, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Northbound side, Surfside Beach 29577 (843) 215-4500.
This is a call for volunteers as well as a notice about this Holiday distribution for people in need. Email janebuck@sccoast.net regarding volunteer opportunities and other questions.
The Enhanced Holiday Food Distribution is a no-cost event in partnership with Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and the Lowcountry Food Bank, held on the third Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Cars begin lining up at 7 a.m.
Upcoming dates are Feb.19, March 19 and April 16.
Hablamos Español.
■ Temple Emanu-el by the Sea, 406 65th Ave. north in Myrtle Beach is a conservative group. Call (843) 449-5552.
Rabbi Avi Perets www.mbsynagogue.org Facebook
Services are available on Zoom and at the Temple.
Trumah, Feb 5
FRIDAY: 6 p.m.
SHABBAT: 10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.” Call: (843) 449-5552.
Advanced Hebrew and adult education have been canceled for Feb. 2.
Hebrew School
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
The Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund is open to all Jewish College students. Applications are available in the temple office.
Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
Helping Hand
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach is in need of the following items: deodorant, peanut butter and jelly
Drop off items in the box in the Rosen Center lobby.
Violins of Hope SC will be held April 24 at 4 p.m. in the Myrtle Beach High School Music & Arts Center at 3302 Robert M. Parkway, Myrtle Beach, 29572.
Go to https://violinsofhopescticketspice.com/violins-of-hope-sc for tickets.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.